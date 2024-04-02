Sports
“No one will stop me,” promises master table tennis enthusiast Hazel Fawcett
The Taranakis Masters Games are underway and Stratford is hoping one of his own will bring home some glory.
Hazel Fawcett is a table tennis enthusiast. And at 75, she says she's just hitting her straps.
I guess you could call me an athlete. I love sports.
Fawcett has been playing table tennis on and off for about 40 years.
My father often played cards. Instead of playing cards, I played table tennis,” she says.
Later I started playing badminton and tennis, but I suffered injuries to my knees and hips. It was too heavy with all that pushing and swinging. That's why I started playing table tennis again.”
Fawcett also enjoys the social side of it.
“You meet a lot of different people; you can get together and have a cup of tea afterwards. It only costs three dollars a night, you can't beat that.”
She said it was also in excellent condition.
You move sideways around the table, so you're on the move all the time.
It is good for health and your balance; it keeps you younger, I think. You don't sit at home like a couch potato.
Fawcett is not a couch potato. At her home in Stratford she has nine medals on display from other Masters Games and plans to take home more.
This is my secret weapon, which I just bought last week, she said, showing off her new paddle.
The world champion uses one with the same rubber and style.
Like many athletes, Fawcett has had some injuries.
“I was born with dislocated hips and when I was 32 I had my first hip surgery,” she said.
I had both knees replaced. I did both shoulders; one was when I was playing table tennis, and I fell and hit the wall and dislocated my shoulder.
'But I'm going back. Nothing will stop me.'
Fawcett admits she was pressured by friends and family to give up the sport. People say, 'Why do you want to go back?' because I love it.”
Her husband Murray said she was unstoppable.
The last thing I say to her as she walks out the door is to come home in one piece.
Fawcett's most recent injury involved her front teeth.
Because I had my arm in a sling, I was off balance, and I was sitting at the table and went to get something off the floor, lost my balance, hit my tooth and broke it off. But I still play table tennis.
Fawcett trains once a week at Stratford Hall. Fellow player Alan Manning said she is tough to beat.
Impossible almost comes to mind, Manning laughed.
[Shes] very determined; she never gives up. Sometimes I walk in front and relax, thinking, “I got it,” but she still comes up and hits me.
People say I'm competitive. I love it so much; I live for it, Fawcett insisted. I like to win.
Manning, who also participates in the Masters, emphasized that she always plays fair. But she also has a killer instinct.
Find out their weakness and play against it. That's the secret of table tennis, Fawcett said.
If they don't like backhand, you play that.
Fawcett admitted that her weakness is also the backhand, but plans to keep it to herself during the matches.
Maximum 600 participants
The first Taranaki Masters Games were held in Hawera in 1995. Covid-19 canceled the games in 2021, but this year marks their return.
More than 300 people have registered to participate, but organizers expect this number to rise.
Taranaki people in particular leave things to the back and come home in a flurry, so we expect much bigger numbers, smiled Sport Taranaki CEO Michael Carr.
There are 16 different codes on offer, including swimming pool, sailing, speed golf and even dog agility. Most events take place in early April, with the sailing and darts competition concluding on April 14.
The Masters Games is an opportunity for older adults to participate in a range of different sports. It's about people rekindling their sporting passions and being in a safe environment where they can try it out.
Fawcett's husband said he was very proud of his wife's sporting success.
Shell comes home with medals again; I have no doubt about that,” Murray grinned.
Fawcett is looking forward to competing and showing off her new bat.
She said how well she did would depend on who gave up first.
But I won't do that [give up]. Cold, snowing, I'll be there.
No one will ever stop me from playing table tennis.
