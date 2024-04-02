Aztecs defeated Nevada 4-2





RENO, Nev. The San Diego State men's tennis team continued its opening weekend of Mountain West play in Nevada. The match, which started on Sunday, had to be completed on Sunday evening due to rain and hail in the Reno area. The Aztecs won the doubles point and Robin Parts earned a win in his singles match, but Nevada tied the score at two in Sunday's play. SDSU fell in both singles matches, ending in a 4-2 loss on Monday. The Scarlet and Black fall to 11-5 and 0-2 in conference, while the Wolf Pack improves to 5-10 and 1-1 in Mountain West play. “After winning the doubles point and four first sets in singles, we did not close out the matches. It is to Nevada's credit that they took the opportunity for a comeback,” said SDSU head coach Gene Carswell said after the game ended Monday. In doubles, Chikaya Sato And Bora Singul (3-1) faced Edgar Destouet and Greg Valente on the third court. The Aztecs came through with a 6-4 victory. Eugenio González Fitzmaurice And Johannes Seeman (4-1) competed on the second court against Loris Zisswiller and Rémy Trégourès. The match was close, but the Aztec duo won 7-5 and took the doubles point. Robin Parts played with Alexander Mandma (7-2) on the top court. They only came off their first defeat of the season against Matheo Coupu and Youssef Kadiri. The Aztecs were defeated 6-3. In singles, Parts (11-0) faced Trégourès on court five. Parts won in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to remain undefeated on the season. Sengul (5-5) played against Zisswiller on the second court. Sengul sent the first set to a tiebreak but fell short in a 7-6 (4) defeat. He fell behind 6-3 in the second. In his match, Sato (5-8) took on Kadiri on court No. 3. He started the first set 6-2. He nearly shut out his opponent in the second set, but could not accomplish the feat, falling 7–5 before dropping the third set 6–3. The reigning Mountain West Player of the Week, Seeman (4-9), faced Coupu on the top court. He took the first set 6-3, but could not close out a victory either, falling 6-2 and 6-1 in the following sets. On the fourth court, Gonzalez Fitzmaurice (8-4) battled Destouet. Like his teammates, Gonzalez Fitzmaurice managed to win the first set 6-2, but he ran out of strength and eventually had to drop his match. He almost achieved a victory in the second set, but was defeated 7-5 and 6-4 in the last two sets. Mandma (8-3) played on the bottom court and took on Valente. They split the first two sets, with Valente taking the first in a tiebreak 7-6 (5) and Mandma winning the second 6-1. The Aztecs carried that momentum into the final set and led 3-2 when Nevada won. San Diego State returns to the Aztec Tennis Center next weekend for a pair of home games. SDSU will welcome Air Force at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5, and New Mexico at noon on Sunday, April 7. Nevada 4, San Diego State 2

McArthur Tennis Center Reno, Nev.

March 31 – April 1, 2024 Singles Competition 1. Matheo Coupu (Nev.) def. Johannes Seeman (SDSU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

2. Loris Zisswiller (Nev.) def. Bora Singul (SDSU) 7-6 (4), 6-3

3.Youssef Kadir (Nev.) def. Chikaya Sato (SDSU) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

4. Edgar Destouet (Nev.) def. Eugenio González Fitzmaurice (SDSU) 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

5.Robin Parts (SDSU) Certainly. Rémy Trégourès (Nev.) 6-4, 7-5

6. Alexander Mandma (SDSU) led Greg Valente (Nev.) 6-7 (5), 6-1, 3-2 Doubles match 1. Matheo Coupu/Youssef Kadiri (Nev.) def. Alexander Mandma / Robin Parts (SDSU) 6-3

2. Johannes Seeman /Eugenio González (SDSU) Certainly. Loris Zisswiller/Rémy Trégourès (Nev.) 7-5

3. Bora Singul / Chikaya Sato (SDSU) Certainly. Edgar Destouet/Greg Valente (Nev.) 6-4 Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,2,5,4,3)

