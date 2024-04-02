Arena football player makes ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch, leaving coaches and teammates stunned





Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address. The NFL may be in the offseason, but several football leagues are in full swing, including the Indoor Football League, which saw a ridiculous touchdown catch by a member of the Massachusetts Pirates last weekend. The Pirates defeated the Sioux Falls Storm 49-41 last Friday, and the incredible effort of wide receiver Thomas Owens helped Massachusetts earn its third win of the season. Quarterback Ale Bennifield dropped back to pass in the first quarter and threw a ball in the back right field into the end zone. That's where Owens fled with a Sioux Falls defender draped over him. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM But that didn't matter to Owens, who reached across his body with just one arm and grabbed the ball as it hit the cushions that surround the arena's football field. His coaches and teammates couldn't believe their eyes after the catch made the score 14-9. NFL BIG KURT WARNER praises the importance of United FOOTBALL LEAGUE “I've seen a lot of catches in my time, and that's in the top ten of the best catches I've ever seen,” offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Bones Bagaunte said in a Pirates press release. “At the last moment I saw the ball in the air. I tried to jump before the defender could jump to get an advantage at the highest point of the ball. And you know when I went up and I grabbed it as soon as I had him,” says Owens. said after the game, where he had three catches for 30 yards and another touchdown. “It was basically a ball game, that's how the game went from then on. After that it was a celebration because I was helping my team.” The play went viral on social media and landed on the ESPN SportCenters classic “Top 10 Plays,” where it was No. 1 on the list that day. Owens signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 after leaving Florida International University, where he earned Conference USA first-team honors. He is now in his fourth season with the Pirates. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP So while NFL players rest up and look ahead to the Draft later this month, leagues like the Indoor Football League and United Football League are already providing highlights for fans to enjoy. Follow Fox News Digitals sports reporting on Xand subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

