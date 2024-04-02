Men's and women's tennis teams Top South to start the week

Next game: at Nichols 3-4-2024 | 14.00 hours April 3 (Wed) / 2 p.m bee Nicholls History

NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans Privateers men's and women's tennis teams both earned solid wins against Southern on Monday. The men's team defeated a falling Southern team 7-0. The women played with just five players, but they continued to clear the board in a 6-1 win.

MEN'S SUMMARY

The men's team faced a southern side that only had four available players, so the Privateers were already up 2-0 before the match officially started.

Today was all about the youth movement, because four first-year students were allowed to appear on the field. Uwe Diehl And Mark Armbruster quickly came through their doubles to seal the point, winning 6-0. It was a struggle on the first court as Barnabas Kalaba and Lwazi Ngwenya provided a stern test.

However, Marc Mail And Joseph Townes were resilient in the tiebreak, winning the match 9-7 to wrap up the doubles action.

In singles, three of the four matches were played in straight sets. Townes held off a late charge from Kalaba in the first set before dominating the second in a 6-4, 6-1 victory. Armbruster didn't concede a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win against Gabriel Inyang.

Mail had to battle through a tough first set, but he controlled the action in the second set with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Jaiden Dominguez. Diehl had to rally after being given a set down and he did, winning the super tiebreak 10-5 to win his match.

LADIES SUMMARY

With only five players available, the women's team trailed 1-0 when the doubles match began. That was the only time they trailed against a strong Southern team.

Laurie Barendse And Ksenia Reznitskaya remain a tough doubles match, as they moved to 7-1 this year after a 6-3 win on flight two. It came down to flight one, which was hotly contested the entire time Tristanne Decoux And Anastasia Kouchnareva delivered a late service break to win their match 7-5.

Once it came down to singles, the Jaguars battled on almost every court. Three of the five singles matches went to five sets.

However, the Privateers built a lead thanks to Kouchnareva who cruised through her match 6-0, 6-0. Kateryna Kalistratova also earned a point when she led 5-4 in the first set as her opponent had to withdraw from the match.

Barendse ultimately became the match closer. She took a 4-1 lead in the third and deciding set, which was more than enough as a buffer against Paris Washington. Barendse won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

The remaining two matches went to 10-point super tiebreaks and both were won by the Privateers. Reznitskaya held on in a back-and-forth battle in the tiebreak against Baluck Deang for a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-8 victory.

Dechoux ended the day with an exciting rally. Trailing 9-5 in the race to 10 points, Dechoux surrendered and went on a run of six straight points to beat Jessica Hess 7-6 (1), 4-6, 11-9.

NEXT ONE

The women go to Nicholls on Wednesday, while the men play at home against Prairie View on April 11.

WE ARE YOUR KREWE

For 54 seasons, Privateer student-athletes have had the unique experience of carrying New Orleans on their chest. Like the city itself, our sports teams are fueled by resilience, perseverance and the unquenchable desire to win. Our city also hosts the biggest party in the country every year. And like a Mardi Gras parade, we are connected to our community by pride, tradition, a culture of acceptance and finally, our commitment to show that New Orleans is a world-class city to live, learn, play and work. We invite you to become more involved with the only university that truly represents New Orleans, all day, every day. Join #NOLAsTeam, we are your Krewe!

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans are encouraged to follow along@PrivateersTNon X/Twitter,@PrivateersTNon Instagram, likePrivateers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivatesYoutube Channel.