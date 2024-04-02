Great Valley's Eva Nemeth honored as NHSCA National Hockey Athlete of the Year – Daily Local





By Bill Rudick [email protected] EAST WHITELAND >> As a midfielder, Great Valley senior Eva Nemeth won't put up the gaudy stats as a forward, the kind of eye-popping goal totals that catch the attention of the people handing out awards. But a center in the middle Contributing to a team's success is just as important: executing the attack and dealing with transitions from defense to attack. And few center mids have been as important to her team as Nemeth. And those prizes find her. Nemeth had already been honored by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association as First Team All-State and the National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Scholastic Team and was recognized as the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) National Field Hockey Athlete of the Year . This is the 25th year the NHSCA has presented the award, and Nemeth is the fifth player from Pennsylvania to win it, and the first since Kelsey Kolojejchick of Wyoming Seminary won the honor for the 2008-09 sports season. Having the NHSCA recognize me as a midfielder was great, Nemeth said. My sister Nadia, a forward, has received a lot of praise in recent years (including being named TheDaily Local NewsPlayer of the Year in 2022), and rightly so. She scored more than half the team's goals last season, including her 100th career goal. Despite the relative lack of visibility for midfielders, Nemeth knows the role they play is no less important. As a midfielder, it's common to be overlooked for these kinds of awards because our stats aren't usually that impressive, said Nemeth, who finished the year with 19 goals and 10 assists. But we do play an integral role on the pitch by providing the passes to the attackers to score and achieve such statistics. It is an honor to receive this recognition because we work hard. It is precisely the complexity of the position that Nemeth enjoys most. My favorite part of playing my position is my high level of involvement with the entire team, Nemeth said. I may assist attackers with goals through passes, and I may also initiate the attack on outlets with the defense. As a central midfielder I can be the link between all positions on the pitch, whether it is the left and right side of the pitch or the defense and attack. Nemeth is also working hard in the classroom and, along with twin sister Nadia, will attend Northwestern University next fall to continue her hockey and academic careers. She plans to major in Pre-Med/Biology. Eva is an excellent example of what this award stands for, said Eric Hess, executive director of the NHSCA. She excelled as much in the classroom as she did on the field. We congratulate Eva on an outstanding high school career and wish her success at Northwestern University.

