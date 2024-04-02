Driscoll leads women's golf on opening day of EKU Colonel Classic





RICHMOND, Ky – – Sophomore year Jasmine Driscoll delivered a pair of +3 (75) rounds to lead the Ball State women's golf team on the opening day of the EKU Colonel Classic Monday at Gibson Bay Golf Course. “Jasmine played very solid golf in both rounds today,” said the head coach Andrew Cameron said. “She hit some quality shots and managed her game really well.” Driscoll is shooting right at her season average and currently sits ninth in the field of 90 golfers at +6 (150) and is just six strokes behind tournament leader MacKenzie Neal, who is E (144) after the first 36 holes at 6108- yard, 72-par course. Driscoll was steady all day and tied for the tournament lead with 26 pars. She also added a birdie in each round, while not shooting worse than a bogey in any of her holes. After a solid performance at the Puerto Rico Classic, sophomore Madelin Boyd is second on the team and tied for 21st overall with +8 (152). She tied Driscoll for Ball State's lowest round of the event and added a +3 (75) of her own on her second tour of the course, carding a total of three bridies. Led by Driscoll and Boyd, the Cardinals are currently ranked seventh in the fifteen-team field with a rating of +38 (614). Morehead State leads the event at +16 (592), while the Cardinals are just 14 strokes out of second place, which is currently held by Bradley at +24 (600). “We fought today,” Andry added. “The greens were very firm, so some shots required some guesswork. Overall, we felt we handled things well.” The other three junior golfers from Ball State Sabrina Langerak second year Sarah Gallagher and freshmen JJ Gregston , are currently tied for 53rd at +14 (158). Gregston is tied for the team lead with three birdies, while Gallagher has two and Langerak one. Playing as an individual, freshman Jenna Estravillo currently tied for 83rd at +22 (166) and collecting a birdie of his own at the par-5, 485-yard 14th. The Ball State women's golf team concludes play in the EKU Colonel Classic on Tuesday with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The start time was pushed back half an hour due to wet weather in the forecast. The Cardinals start again on holes 7-9, while Estravallo tees off again from hole 16. BALL STATE TEAM SCORES T-11e – Jasmine Driscoll – +6 (150): 75-75

T-21e – Madelin Boyd – +8 (152): 77-75

T-53e – JJ Gregston – +14 (158): 81-77

T-53e – Sarah Gallagher – +14 (158): 78-80

T-53e – Sabrina Langerak – +14 (158): 77-81

(I) T-83e – Jenna Estravillo – +22 (166): 81-85 TEAM RANKINGS 1st – Morehead State +16 (592): 292-300

2nd – Bradley +24 (600): 298-302

3rd – Eastern Kentucky +25 (601): 303-298

4th – Illinois State +26 (602): 303-299

T-5e – Northern Illinois +27 (603): 306-297

Belmont +27(603): 300-303

T-7th – Ball Status +38 (614): 307-307

Western Michigan +38(614): 312-302

T-9e – State of Georgia +41 (617): 308-309

IUPUI +41(617):304-313

11th – Butler +42 (618): 310-308

12th – Eastern Michigan +43 (619): 315-304

13th – Bellarmine +50 (626): 325-301

14th – Dayton +53 (629): 316-313

15th – Cleveland State +68 (644): 322-322

