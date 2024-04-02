MI vs RR, HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag shines in 6-wicket win for RR





Last updated: Apr 1, 2024 11:06 PM IST

MI vs RR, IPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag hit an unbeaten 39-ball 54 to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 wickets for their third straight win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Akash Madhwal had Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler dismissed and Sanju Samson after Yashasvi Jaiswal fell to Kwena Maphaka. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals' disciplined bowling performance restricted Mumbai Indians to a below-par total of 125 runs. Sanju Samson's RR got off to a dream start after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Trent Boult, the master of opening the bowling attack, was on fire from the start, unleashing a barrage of deliveries with pinpoint accuracy. His mastery was on full display when he struck twice in the very first over, sending shockwaves through the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp. Nandre Burger provided solid support to Boult's attack with his consistent line and length. The duo continued to wreak havoc in the ensuing overs, with Boult claiming another scalp in his second over, followed by Burger's clinical execution which also earned him a wicket. Rajasthan's bowlers asserted their dominance early, leaving Mumbai in a precarious position at 20 for 4 after just four overs. However, Mumbai's hopes were briefly revived with a counter-attack until Yuzvendra Chahal broke the deadlock and dismissed the Mumbai skipper. From then on, the bowlers continued to break down Mumbai's batting line-up at regular intervals, failing to build any substantial partnerships. While the Rajasthan Royals have taken two wins out of two, beating the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, the five-time champions have struggled this season. MI narrowly lost their opening match to the Gujarat Titans by six points. In their second match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI conceded an IPL record 277 runs in 20 overs and lost the match by 31 runs, adding to their misery. Follow all the action fromIPL 2024including theIPL 2024 scheduleAndIPL 2024Points table. Also check Players competing forIPL 2024Orange capAndIPL 2024 Purple cap MI vs RR Head-to-Head (Last 5 matches) 2023 MI won by 6 wickets 2022 MI won by 5 wickets 2022 RR won by 23 runs 2021 MI won by 8 wickets 2021 MI won by 7 wickets Mumbai Indians (MI) XI team Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka Rajasthan Royals (RR) XI team Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/cricket/mi-vs-rr-live-score-ipl-2024-mumbai-indians-rajasthan-royals-wankhede-indian-premier-league-live-streaming-latest-cricket-scorecard-updates-liveblog-8835664.html

