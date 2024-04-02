A limited number of free USF Football Spring Game tickets will be available beginning April 8

The annual Spring Game returns to Corbett Stadium on the USF Campus on April 13;

The Fan Fest at the stadium starts at 12 noon

Reservation link for FREE TICKETS available at Monday April 8 at 10am on USF Athletics social channels, the USF Bulls app and GoUSFBuls.com

TAMPA, April 1, 2024 A limited number of complimentary tickets to watch the highly anticipated return of Bulls football during the annual USF Spring Game, presented by USF Health, can be reserved by the general public beginning Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. via a digital link.

The Spring Game, which returns to on-campus Corbett Stadium on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m., saw large crowds fill the stands and grass verges around the USF football teams' competition venue last year. Fans are encouraged to pre-book their free general admission (starting April 8) and are limited to four tickets per request.

On April 8 at 10:00 am, a ticket link will be distributed on USF Athletics social channels (X and Facebook) and the USF Bulls app and made available on GoUSFBuls.com allowing fans to reserve their free tickets (limit 4) for the match. Ticket requests will be accepted until midnight on April 10 or while supplies last.

The game will be broadcast live on 102.5 FM The Bone and on the digital radio channel Bulls Unlimited (USF Bulls App or TuneIn Radio).

There will be no live streamed video broadcast of the competition this year. USF's football social channels (X, Facebook and Instagram) will provide some real-time highlights of big plays during the game, as well as a live stream from the head coach Alex Golesh 's postgame press conference on X (@USFFootball).

Parking at Sycamore Drive/Lot 18 and at Yuengling Center Lots 6 and 22 are free and open early Saturday morning. Fans are welcome in these lots and are asked to occupy only one space per vehicle lineup and not to block traffic paths.

Just like last year, there will be various fan activations, a Kidz Zone, food and beverage options and a beer garden in and around the Corbett Stadium. The stadium gates will open at 12:00 noon and all public seating in the stands and around the field verges will be allocated on a first come basis. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and use seating areas on the grass verges around the playing surface, and to enter the venue early to select their seating in the general admission configuration.

Head coach Alex Golesh 's second USF team returns 20 starters, including 9 on offense, 9 on defense and two specialists, including a record-breaking quarterback Side room Brown (Raleigh, NC) and wide receiver Sean Atkins (Viera), coming from first seasons of 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards receiving. The 2023 Bulls set 12 team and 16 individual records and achieved the biggest turnaround in program history (7-6 after a 1-11 campaign in 2022) with a 45-0 loss to Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl. The USF offense ranked No. 17 nationally, producing 451.6 ypg and leading the nation with 82.1 plays per game. The Bulls 5,871 offensive yards on the year ranked as the third-best total in program history.

The Bulls return 10 of their top 12 tacklers, four of their top five leaders in tackles for loss and their top four leaders in interceptions on defense, including leading tackler Jhalyn Shuler (Abbeville, SC 97 tackles / 8.5 TFL), interception leader Logan Berryhill (Kingsland Ga. 3 interceptions) and defensive end Tramel Logan (Miami), who tied a USF record with three defensive touchdowns in 2023.

USF SPRING 2024 PIN DETAILS

PARKING: Is free. The lots are open at sunrise.

Fan parking is available in Lot 18/Sycamore Drive and Yuengling Center Lots 6 and 22.

Occupy one space per vehicle station and do not block traffic paths.

Fans will be asked to vacate parking spaces after the match as the Yuengling Center is hosting a concert that evening.

GATES & TICKETS: The stadium gates open at 12 noon

Entry is with a FREE mobile ticket

(Please make reservations beginning Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. The link will then be provided on USF Athletics social channels (X and Facebook), the USF Bulls app and on GoUSFBullls.com)

Capacity and number of seats are limited. Book tickets in advance for admission

FAN PARTY: The Fan Fest at Corbett Stadium opens at 12pm and will remain open throughout the match with:

USF Sun dolls, cheerleaders and Rocky

Photo opportunities

Four food trucks, drink stations and a beer garden

Kidz zone

Fan activations and merchandise sellers

More additions/details will follow

KICK-OFF: Set for 2 p.m

LISTEN: The game can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and on Bulls Unlimited on the USF Bulls app or TuneIn Radio.

USF opens the 2024 season on Saturday, August 31 vs. Bethune Cookman at Raymond James Stadium before heading to Alabama (Sept. 7) and Southern Mississippi (Sept. 14) returning the Ray Jay to close out the non-conference campaign with a clash with Miami on Sept. 21.

New season tickets for the 2024 USF football season at Raymond James Stadium are now on sale. Secure your seats for the 2024 season by calling or texting 1-800-GoBulls or visiting USFBULLSTIX.com. All tickets are again dynamically priced for each game based on demand and are subject to change. Tickets can be purchased online at USFBulllsTix.com, by calling/texting 1-800-GoBulls or using the direct links below.

ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and will complete its 27th season in 2023 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. A $340 million stadium and football operations center is planned for the campus by 2027. The Bulls have posted 16 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battie, and had 32 first-team all-conference selections. USF has had 30 players selected in the NFL Draft and has made 11 bowl game appearances (7-4 in those games), posting a program record of six consecutive appearances from 2005-10 and four consecutive bowl appearances from 2015-18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, posting a program record of 11-2 in 2016 while finishing in the Top 25 both seasons. USF spent a program-record 20 consecutive weeks in the top 25. Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and even reached No. 2 in the national rankings in the 2007 season.

Follow@USFFootball on Twitter for the latest information about the USF Football program.

#GoBulls