Celebrini and Hutson claim Hockey East Monthly Honours





AMESBURY, Mass. – Freshmen Macklin Celebrini and sophomores Lane Hutson of the Boston University men's ice hockey team each earned a monthly award from Hockey East, the league announced Monday. After helping BU to its second consecutive Frozen Four appearance, Celebrini was named Hockey East Rookie of the Month, while Hutson was selected as Hockey East Defender of the Month. This is the third such award for Hutson, while Celebrini is now a two-time Hockey East Rookie of the Month in addition to being named the league's Player of the Month for October. Celebrini was second in the nation among all players with 16 points (6g, 10a) in just seven games, making his 2.29 points per game an NCAA best. He scored at least one point in all seven games, including five multi-point games. That includes both matches at the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional, where he totaled five points (1g, 3a). Celebrini scored three primary assists in the regional final against Minnesota and scored one goal and one assist in the semifinal against RIT en route to being named the regional's Most Outstanding Player. A Hobey Baker Award finalist, Celebrini is only the fourth player to be named Hockey East Rookie and Player of the Year in the same season. Hutson scored 10 points on three goals and seven assists, securing at least one point in all seven games along with Celebrini. Two of his three goals proved to be game-winning strikes, including his goal against Minnesota that broke a 3–3 tie in the second period. Hutson also finished fourth in the nation with 14 blocks. His plus-eight rating in seven games played was the best of any Hockey East defenseman. A two-time Hockey East First Team All-Star and Hobey Baker Award finalist, Hutson leads all active defensemen with 94 points in just 76 games. He enters the Frozen Four with a career-high 49 points (15g, 34a), which is tied for first among all NCAA blue liners.

