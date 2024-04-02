WGOLF: Huskies are tied for seventh at the ULM Invitational

MONROE, Louisiana The Huskies are currently tied for seventh placee place at the 2024 ULM Invitational at Bayou DeSiard Country Club after posting 293-305 on opening day. An opening round of five over par, 293, to tie at 5e place, HCU carded a 17-over-par, 305, in the second round, tying it with UT-Arlington and Arkansas-Little Rock, all at 22-over-par.

The Huskies are led by Alejandra Ferrer she fired her lowest round of the season, a three-under par, 69, in the opening round. Starting at the 8e hole, the sophomore scored five straight pars to open the tournament, followed by back-to-back birdies on the 13the and 14e holes. After hitting another birdie on the par-5, 16e hole, the Mexico native posted a three-under par, 33, on the back nine holes. A few spots on the 2NL and 4e holes before bouncing back with back-to-back birdies on the 5e and 6e holes; Ferrer was tied for 4the after the first round at three under par. After starting round two with bogeys on the 8e and 9e hole, Ferrer birdied the 13the and 14e holes to get back on level terms in the round. Bogey's on the 16e18e1st and 4e holes ensured Ferrer was back over par for the day before birdieing the par-4, 5e hole, to be on par for the tournament. After bogeys on her last two holes of the day, Ferrer is tied for 15the place at two over par heading into the final round.

Rocio Comparini recorded an opening round of four-over-par, 76, including a birdie at the par-3, 4e hole, before bouncing back in the second round with a one-under-par, 71, to finish tied for 19e place. After five straight pars to open the second round, the senior made bogey on the par-4, 13e hole, before carding four straight birdies on the 14e through the 18e hole. A bogey on the 18the hole gave the Argentinian a score of two under par, 34, on the back nine holes. A birdie on the par-5, 3rd hole, moved Comparini to three under par for the round, but two closing bogeys dropped Camparini to three over par for the tournament.

Jackie Nguyen posted an opening round of four over par, 76, including back-to-back birdies on the 3rd and 4e holes. Added up 13 pars and a lone birdie on the 5the hole en route to a three-over par, 75, in round two; the junior is tied for 39the place at seven over par.

Rounding out the Husky lineup, Aysis Azarcon fired her lowest round of her senior campaign with an even par, 72, in the opening round. The Grand Prairie native led the field in total pars during the first round, with a total of 16 pars. The senior had her only birdie on the par-3 17e hole and only got one bogey on the par-4, 2NL hole. Azarcon carded two birdies in the second round on the par-4, 13e hole, and the par-4, 2NL hole, on his way to a 10-over par, 82. Azarcon is tied for 51st place at 10 over par with 18 holes to play.

Compete as an individual, Abigail Inocian posted rounds of three over par, 75, and seven over par, 79, to sit in a tie for 51st place at 10 over par. The freshman threw three birdies in the opening round on the 6e15e and 17e holes and made 22 pars on the day.

Lou Rousselot suffers from a lingering shoulder problem. After completing 11 holes in the opening round, including a birdie on the par-5, 14e hole, the junior did not complete the first round and withdrew from the tournament. The French native was nine over par through eleven holes.

Sam Houston State holds the nighttime lead after shooting rounds of 287-291 and sits at two over par after day one. Arkansas State is currently in second place at eight over par, six shots behind. South Mississippi's Jacee Fields has won the individual rounds of 70-68 to claim a one-shot lead over UTA's Madison Le at five under par. Troy's Alyssa Mercado sits two strokes back at four under par.

The final round of the 2024 ULM Invitational starts on Tuesday at 8:30 am. The Huskies play from the 7 next to UTA and UALRe through the 10e holes. Abigail Inocian will turn off at 16e playing holes alongside LSU's Jordan Fischer and Southern Mississippi's Fernanda Gorostiaga.

Live stats are available at Livecollegegolf.com!