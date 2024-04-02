Jan M. (Conroy) Anderson – The Manchester cricket





Editorial March 8, 1945 – March 28, 2024 Mrs. Jan M. (Conroy) Anderson 79, of Manchester, beloved wife of Carl A. Anderson Jr., passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2024 while on vacation with friends. Born in Salem, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Saindon) Conroy. She grew up and attended college in Danvers and graduated from Danvers High School. Jan continued her education at Salem State University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Education and her Masters in Education from Cambridge College. Jan dedicated her life to education and taught in the Peabody Public School System for over 39 years. As a high school teacher and later department head, her impact on generations of young minds is immeasurable. She led many exchange trips to London, combining two of her greatest joys: traveling and teaching. Her work in education earned her the esteemed George F. Peabody Legacy Award and the Tradition of Excellence teaching award from the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at Salem State University. Her commitment to mentorship extended beyond the classroom, as she guided students, alumni and colleagues with unwavering support and care. Family was everything to Jan. She loved sailing through Vineyard Sound and the Caribbean with her family. As a mother, she was devoted to her two daughters and guided them to a life of service, following in her footsteps. She was blessed to be Nana to six grandsons and was their greatest support and a constant in their lives. Jan was an active member of the Essex County Club, where she served on the Board of Directors, Chair of Women's Tennis and on many committees. Jan was an avid bridge player and obtained the title of Life Master. Her bridge community included her weekly groups, tournament partners and many people she introduced to the game. Jan embraced life with enthusiasm and led an active life by playing a lot of sports at the club. Jan was a religious woman who was closely involved in the parish life of the Heilig Hartkerk. Her energy, kindness and compassion served her well in her duties as Eucharistic Minister. Jan embraced every moment with grace, style and zest for life. Her love of fun, fashion, gardening and travel will be greatly missed by her loving family, friends and all those hearts she touched along the way. Surviving Jan in addition to her husband Carl of Manchester are her daughters, Lauren Harrison of Manchester and Kirsten Skowron and her husband Jeffery of Wakefield, her grandsons, Colin, Aiden, William and Miles Harrison all of Manchester and Joseph and Jake Skowron of Wakefield, and her beloved sister, Bonnie L. Hamilton of Danvers. ARRANGEMENTS: Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral mass, which will be held in Visitation parish in the Sacred Heart Church, School St., Manchester on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a private funeral. Meet directly at the church. Visiting hours will be held at O'Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers on Thursday, April 4 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jan's memory to The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.

