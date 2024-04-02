Take a look at the renovation of Doak Campbell and the progress of the football facilities





Florida State's football facilities are getting a facelift. Doak Campbell Stadium has been undergoing renovations since the end of the 2023 season, with the stadium set to have limited seating in the 2024 season ahead of its expected 2025 completion date. Additionally, the university has finally begun construction on its football-only facility, after breaking ground on the future site of the 150,000-square-foot building that would house operational areas and amenities for players and staff, including: Dedicated football training facility adjacent to the existing Dunlap Athletic Training Center

13 meeting rooms

Covered walk-through meeting room adjacent to meeting rooms

Dressing room

Dedicated recruitment lounge/suite

Football coaching staff offices

Private event space

Strength training and weight room centers featuring:

Walk-thru recovery pools

Custom made hot/cold plunge pools

Underwater treadmill pools

Special recovery suite

Cryotherapy, hyperbaric chamber, high altitude chamber

Team meeting rooms

Player development areas

Virtual reality/performance improvement areas

Food/gas stations

Coaches video/production offices Would you like to take a look at the progress? With images supplied exclusively by Sunflower AeroCine Tomahawk Nation, you can zoom over Bobby Bowden Field to see what things currently look like in and around the stadium. Tomahawk Nation will try to keep you informed as renovations continue throughout the summer. From the state of Florida: WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THE DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM RENOVATION PROJECT? The goal of the stadium renovation is to modernize historic Doak Campbell Stadium with some new, modern seating experiences that our fan base has requested over the years. The result will feature our iconic, one-of-a-kind stadium with new and updated seating experiences, climate-controlled club areas and amenities. WHEN WILL THE DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM RENOVATION PROJECT BEGIN AND BE COMPLETED? The projected start date immediately follows the 2023 football season, with renovations concluding prior to our 2025 season opener against Alabama on August 30, 2025. WHAT NEW SEATING OPTIONS CAN I EXPECT? A variety of new premium seating options will be available. These experiences include new rear seating, access to indoor catering areas, climate-controlled amenities, expanded premium food and beverage offerings, and best-in-class service and activities. WILL THE ARCHITECTURAL INTEGRITY AND HISTORY OF DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM BE PRESERVED? Careful consideration has been given to creating a new design that harmonizes with the existing structure while creating a new identity for the stadium. These improvements modernize the fan experience, continue to move the university forward and contribute to the legacy of Doak Campbell Stadium.

