'The best new player in college tennis': how Bor Artnak's mastery of timing made his early success possible

Wine for art flew from Slovenia to Tempe just days before his opening match for ASU men's tennis. His decision to travel from a small Balkan country of just 20,000 square kilometers to the sweltering desert of the American Southwest will be one of the riskiest and most consequential of his career.

Nothing about Artnak's situation in Tempe boded well on paper. He had never played in a team before. He had never fought alongside or against teams and had nothing other than a personal coach.

The infrastructure of college tennis was about as foreign to him as the new environment he now called home. But as college tennis fans who have been paying close attention have learned, Artnak has a way with timing. He knows how to deliver consistent effort in no time.

That trait has helped his play skyrocket with the Sun Devils, despite only being involved with the team for three months. Since joining ASU, Artnak has recorded 11 singles wins and only two losses, ranking him 74th in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's singles rankings.

In doubles he has won a total of ten matches together with his partner senior Max McKennon, even finishing 14th in the ITAs. And in the team environment, Artnak has received nothing but praise from his coaches as a vocal leader.

Artnak's rapid success is astonishing to anyone unfamiliar with his background, but anyone familiar with his game should not be surprised. After all, Artnak enters the collegiate tennis world as a solid professional who has been at this level for a long time. The Americans are only now starting to notice.

Before coming to ASU, Artnak starred on the pro tour. He was ranked as one of the top ten juniors in the world for his age, even reaching the top 400 rankings after reaching the quarterfinals of a challenger event.

“Bor is one of the best players coming into college tennis this year, if not the best player coming into college tennis,” said the head coach Matt Hill said.

When listing Artnak's strengths, his coaches have a lot to say: he's great at returning forehands, a hilarious presence in the locker room and seemingly always gets better as the matches go on.

These qualities have a common theme: they are based on time.

In terms of his forehand, Artnak can return from a wide range of angles. Wherever the ball is, he knows exactly where and especially when to make contact. This allows Artnak to take several highlight photos.

“The reason he is so versatile is that his timing is so good,” says Associate Head Coach Dominic Cotrone said. “Timing is so important in tennis because it allows you to hit the ball at the same time within your stroke, no matter how fast the ball is coming at you. He has the natural ability to time the ball on fast courts, slow courts, opponents hitting high or opponents who hit quickly.”

Artnak also has an uncanny ability to control the atmosphere in the locker room. When he notices that his teammates are stressed, he can make a joke, make everyone laugh and bring that level back down. And if he notices that the locker room is not focused enough, he knows how to get the motivation back.

He understands when it's time to lock up and when it's time to joke around.

As a three-month freshman, he only gets better as the games go on. In the six three-set matches that Artnak has competed in this season, he has won them all. In his eyes, his ability to adapt during every match sets him apart from other players.

“I can read the game and get better by finding the patterns that work for me and finding the patterns that my opponent doesn't like,” Artnak said. “That's one of the skills I'm good at.”

Nothing ever scares Artnak when the time comes. Yelling, bad calls, heckling fans, points going left and right It's all for nothing. He remains unphased.

“Bor's greatest strength on the court is that he can be super calm amid the chaos of a college tennis match,” Cotrone said. “He's probably better at that than anyone I've ever seen.”

Artnak's track record is almost perfect when it comes to timing, but that doesn't mean his game is fully polished yet. One obvious aspect of his game that ASU's staff can develop is his serve.

His service can be significantly improved. More specifically, it can get much faster.

“I came here with not the best service,” Artnak said. “But with training I will be able to get a lot of miles per hour on that service.”

What allows Artnak to put more speed on his serve is his build. His physical attributes indicate lethal serving potential: he's tall, tall, lean and a good athlete, so you'd think his serve should be one of the best parts of his game.

However, that is not the case.

While most tennis players of his caliber get two to three points per game after their serve, Artnak can get one point per game and sometimes even zero, while still winning most of his matches.

“We as coaches look at his game and say if his serve became his greatest weapon, if we could make it serve his greatest strength, then his game would really go to the next level because he has the other parts of his game can perfect the game,” said Cotrone.

If he can improve his serve and, more importantly, the speed of his serve, Artnak will have fully mastered the art of timing, and his overall game will skyrocket. If all goes well with the development of his service, Hill says the limitless potential is an understatement. Artnak will be at the top of his game in no time.

“He's going to be a professional tennis player,” Hill said. “You're going to see this guy 100 percent on TV. He's going to play in tournaments like the grand slams that you watch on ESPN.”

Edited by Vinny DeAngelis, Walker Smith and Shane Brennan.

