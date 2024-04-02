Sports
Wilkie and Scarfone are leaving RIT through college hockey's transfer portal
By KEVIN OKLOBZIJA
All-league selections Carter Wilkie and Tommy Scarfone, key players in the Rochester Institute of Technology Atlantic Hockey Championship and the NCAA Tournament, will play elsewhere next season.
The RIT juniors have entered the college hockey transfer portal with the intention of improving their chances of signing NHL contracts in the future.
Although he has one year of eligibility remaining, Wilkie was expected to leave due to interest from NHL teams. But no significant offer materialized for the multi-talented centerman, so he has opted to find another prime-time opportunity in one of college hockey's elite leagues.
However, Scarfone's decision caught the RIT coaching staff off guard. The all-AHA goaltender was expected to provide the defensive foundation for next year's team.
We were prepared for Wilks, but we thought he would leave for the pros; “Tommy, that was a complete shock,” Tigers coach Wayne Wilson said. I wish there were more conversations (with Scarfone).
Wilkie was Atlantic Hockey's Rookie of the Year in 2021-2022, Player of the Year in 2022-2023 and an all-league pick this year after scoring 16 goals and sharing the team lead in points (41) with linemate Cody Laskosky. He had attracted interest from NHL scouts since his freshman season, but apparently didn't do enough this year to get the offer he wanted.
We thought an NHL deal might happen, so rightly or wrongly, use another platform to boost his credibility, said Steve Bartlett, Wilkies family advisor.
Bartlett said the difficult decision will limit the number of schools that have already expressed interest to about 30 schools.
Wilkie would have been a hot entity had he entered the transfer portal after last season, but he chose to remain loyal to RIT in pursuit of the goal of winning the AHA playoff title and earning an NCAA -berth.
With these goals accomplished, he now turns his attention to doing whatever he can to convince NHL scouts that he can play at the highest level of hockey.
That's his dream and I support it, Wilson said. But if those two come back, I'm not just saying we should be in the NCAAs, I'm saying we can take another step. Right now, our team is as good as any program in the country.
The Tigers lost 6-3 to Boston University in the regional semifinals, but the game could have been very different if the Tigers had converted on early scoring chances and if Scarfone had made saves on two shots that probably should have been stopped.
Entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean a player cannot return to his current school. However, Wilson said the RIT rule is clear: Once you enter the portal, you don't come back.
The hard part is, you're one of us, and now you're not, Wilson said. You are no longer a tiger.
Wilson said he understands why Wilkie and Scarfone want to play elsewhere, but he doesn't necessarily believe playing in what are considered college hockey's top leagues will translate into greater individual success.
They were great for us and I love those guys, but there is a responsibility on the players to earn that contract, Wilson said.
RIT has also lost four other players to eligibility expirations: forwards Elijah Gonsalves (now playing for ECHL Cincinnati) and Caleb Moretz and defensemen Gianfranco Cassaro and Ryan Nicholson.
Goaltending duties will most likely fall to incoming freshmen, Wilson said, although RIT is exploring whether graduate student Luke Lush, Scarfone's backup, can be eligible for another season.
|
Sources
2/ https://pickinsplinters.com/2024/04/01/wilkie-scarfone-leaving-rit-through-college-hockeys-transfer-portal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
