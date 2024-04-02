High school football in Florida is facing a growing problem of coach attrition

If it weren't for a family situation, Chuck Kenyon would have stayed in Georgia.

Kenyon was happy as an assistant high school football coach in the Peach State. After all, he made more money as a teacher and assistant in Georgia than he did as a successful head coach in Florida.

The cost of living is lower and you get paid more. It's a win-win situation, said Kenyon, who is heading into his third season as head coach at Royal Palm Beach. Coaching in Georgia is astronomically better. I only came back because of family. It wasn't the job or the status or anything like that. It was strictly for family. Without that situation, I would probably still be in Georgia.

Kenyon is one of the few coaches who has returned.

Several others, recognizing that things are literally greener in other parts of the country, have left Florida for better-paying jobs, mainly in states where coaches' pay is not collectively negotiated by a teachers union.

In the past thirteen months, state champion football coaches Eric Lodge (Sanford-Seminole) and Travis Roland (Mainland) have left for jobs in South Carolina and Georgia, respectively. Former Navarres coach Jay Wells, who led the Raiders to two Final Fours and 10 playoff appearances in 12 years, left last month to become head coach at Georgia.

Aaron Sheppard led the Ocoees football team to its first appearance in the final four and brought eventual state champion Columbus to the brink of a major upset in the 2022 state semifinals, then was paid “more than double” to assist to become a coach in Georgia. Now the defensive coordinator at Mceachern High School in Powder Springs, Sheppard said the benefits of coaching in Georgia go far beyond the pay.

“The stress level is completely different,” Sheppard said. “I actually spend time here coaching football and not putting out all kinds of fires. Even if the money were the same, the infrastructure is better. It's the way they take care of athletes and coaches and the way they It's not just about the money. Honestly, it's just part of coming to work and being a football coach. The way the schedule is set up, it gives me the opportunity to actually work on football. The involvement in football is bigger. I don't have to raise money, I don't have to stand in front of Publix and beg. I can coach football and just build relationships with my kids. There are a lot of things you worry about in Florida that you won't help you win a match, but will make you lose if you don't get it done.”

Efforts to improve coach compensation in Florida

The Florida Coaches Coalition is working with state Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, on a bill that would pay high school coaches $15 an hour for a minimum number of hours.

The proposed bill would increase supplements for coaches in all sports, but football coaches could see a big increase. Under the plan, head coaches would receive $22,500 annually, while assistants would receive $11,500 annually.

A potential bill would provide a major pay increase for Florida high school athletic coaches

Florida high school coaches deserve a raise, but is the proposed plan financially possible?

Are high school coaches in line for a big pay raise? Here's what we know so far

Social media is reacting to a possible bill to pay prep football coaches $22,500

FHSAA faces an uncomfortable tightrope with NIL on high school sports and pathetic pay for coaches

While many coaches are in favor of the plan, which in some cases would amount to a massive pay increase of more than 1,000 percent, there is skepticism about its feasibility.

“I'm all for it,” said Shelton Crews, executive director of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association. “We're losing coaches every day to the state of Georgia because they pay better. We're losing them to South Carolina. One just left and went to Texas. We've lost them to other states because of the additional wages.”

“On the other hand, being a director who has to meet budgets and things like that, I've always been told, 'The pie is only so big,' and it has to come from somewhere. Where is it going to come from? I'm very much in favor of it, but that's the part where I don't know if it can happen.”

Kenyon said it may take something more drastic than working with the state Legislature to actually bring about change for coaches.

The only thing that will change anything (in Florida), in my humble opinion, is if it gets to a point where a majority of coaches say, 'We're done until it's fixed,'” Kenyon said. But there are so many coaches who can take a chance on being a head coach (in Florida). That's why some schools can let go of a quality coach because they can fill the spot. It may be a downgrade, but they fill the spot.

How much do high school coaches in Florida get paid?

Supplements differ from country to country and from sport to sport. Head football coaches typically have the highest pay in the athletic department (not including the athletic director), while bowling is usually at the bottom of the pay scale.

During Kenyon's first stint as head coach, at Martin County from 2006 to 2016, he said he received a supplement between $4,300 and $4,700. It's the same allowance he received in his first year as an assistant at Veterans High School in Georgia.

Success Kenyon is Martin County's all-time winningest coach, leading the program to four regional semifinal appearances in his last six seasons. That's true across the state: A state championship coach and a winless coach in the same county receive the same allowance.

Of the schools with a base supplement listed for the 2022-2023 school year (some football coaches are paid as athletic directors with a minimum base salary), Escambia County was at the top of the pay scale for head coaches ($7,382), while Broward County was at the bottom ($3,038).

Assistant football coaches in Okaloosa County received $5,374, the highest in the state; Monroe County assistant football coaches were on the low end at $1,550 per season.

How are Florida coaching supplements determined?

According to Florida Statute 447.309, high school coaching supplements are collectively negotiated by the teachers union in each county.

After an employee organization is certified in accordance with the provisions of this part, the bargaining agent for the organization and the general manager of the applicable public employer(s) shall jointly bargain collectively in determining wages, hours, and conditions. and the terms and conditions of employment of government employees within the bargaining unit, the statute reads.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said coaches aren't the only ones underpaid.

“At the Florida Education Association, we recognize that every member of our public school system is underpaid,” Spar said in a statement to the USA Today Network. “Many students find motivation in their learning through music, art and extracurricular activities like sports. These are crucial parts of a child's overall education. There is a solution for underpaid public school coaches and professionals, elected officials in Tallahassee can allocating at least $2.5 billion annually over the next seven years and taking Florida from the basement in funding and salaries to a leader across the country. Our students, communities, teachers, staff and coaches lose when some elected officials in Florida are choosing inaction over their communities. Let's fix the mass teacher, the teaching staff… and a shortage of coaches by investing in our children.

Kenyon and Sheppard both said they had never had a conversation with anyone in their respective unions about coaches' pay in Florida.

Kenyon added that the teachers unions do not provide protection for coaches because schools can choose to change coaching for any reason. He specifically cited Robert Nichols, who improved his win total each of his three seasons at Lake Worth but was let go after the 2023 campaign. Lake Worth's four wins in 2023 tied the most the program has had since 2014.

Sheppard said Florida schools are underfunded, so the union needs to focus on more than just coaches' pay.

“It's the unions' job to worry about the school,” he said. “They feel like the English teacher doesn't get paid enough. The reading teacher doesn't get paid enough. They're not going to make it about the coach. They're worried about the whole staff. They're not going to talk to (a coach) about them. making more money and still trying to get money for the English teacher and the math teacher.”

Why can other states pay more?

Simply put, their benefits are not collectively negotiated, meaning it is up to each school district and its superintendent to determine what they are willing to pay. Government officials in Texas, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Arizona are not allowed to collectively bargain their contracts.

High school football coaches in Texas, the two largest classifications 5A and 6A, earned an average of nearly $100,000 per year, according to a 2021 Fort Worth Star-Telegram report. More than 40 of these coaches made $120,000 and 11 made at least $130,000 per year.

According to a 2018 First Coast News report, 36 high school football coaches in Georgia earned more than $100,000. There's no price you can put on winning, Glynn County (Ga.) athletic director Steve Waters said in the report.

When Kenyon was an assistant coach at Veterans High School in Georgia, he said the head coach made about $111,000 a year just to coach football.

It's very much focused on success on the field, Kenyon said. And that is with Veterans. That's not at Warner Robins or Houston County or Perry, who just won a state championship last year. That's at Veterans, the doormat of Houston County. They focus on the football coach because they understand the scenario.