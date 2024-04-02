



Slater donates $100,000 in matching funds to BGSU hockey Bowling Green State University friend and supporter Scott Slater (1973) has announced he is making a matching gift of $100,000 to the BGSU ice hockey program as part of this week's BGSU OneDay. Slater says the matching gift is a strategic investment in the growth and success of BGSU hockey. All matching gifts will enhance the hockey program and provide a championship-level student-athlete experience. Slater will donate $2 for every $1 donated to the hockey enhancement fund at BGSU OneDay and his gift will be capped at $100,000. “It's time to take a closer look at our investments in hockey at Bowling Green,” Slater said. “This is an exciting time for this program. The university is taking steps to ensure this program is positioned to thrive.” Derek van der Merwe, director of athletics, says there is a lot of excitement surrounding the BGSU ice hockey program with the recent hiring of Dennis Williams, the ninth head coach in Falcon hockey history, as well as the continued improvements to the Slater Family Ice Arena that will gameday experience. Van der Merwe adds that this is an opportunity for all BGSU fans to partner with Slater and invest in the future of BGSU hockey. “Great things happen in sports programs when the mission is clear and all stakeholders do their part to achieve success,” said Director of Athletics Derek van der Merwe. “This is an exciting time to support BGSU Hockey. There is momentum, investment and vision. I challenge you to discover how you can be part of what we are building.”

