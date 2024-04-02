Viscaria Super ALC Pro-Line racket





Butterfly Viscaria Super ALC Pro-Line Table Tennis Racket | Ideal for fast off-the-bounce, all-round attacking play | The identical racket used by Adriana Diaz | Recommended for world-class play The Viscaria Super ALC offers more power and a softer touch than its predecessor, Viscaria ALC. Dignics 05 is recommended for players who want to generate a high-level attack while pressuring the opponent with powerful topspin play. Powered by Spring Sponge PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS SHEET: Viscaria Super ALC | Layers: 5-layer wood + 2 superarylate/carbon (SALC) | Response: 12.1 | Vibrations: 10.1

| Layers: 5-layer wood + 2 superarylate/carbon (SALC) | Response: 12.1 | Vibrations: 10.1 LEVER: Flared – concave in the center – the most popular style

Flared – concave in the center – the most popular style FRONT HAND RUBBER: Dignics 05 | Sponge thickness (mm): 2.1 | Speed: 85 | Spin: 85 | Arc: 88 | Hardness: 40

| Sponge thickness (mm): 2.1 | Speed: 85 | Spin: 85 | Arc: 88 | Hardness: 40 REAR HAND RUBBER: Dignics 05 | Sponge thickness (mm): 2.1 | Speed: 85 | Spin: 85 | Arc: 88 | Hardness: 40

| Sponge thickness (mm): 2.1 | Speed: 85 | Spin: 85 | Arc: 88 | Hardness: 40 APPROVAL: International Table Tennis Federation approved

International Table Tennis Federation approved All Pro-Line Rackets are delivered fully assembled IN-DEPTH NOTE: Ultimately, most players find a sword that best suits their own individual and unique playing style and will use that sword for many years. With proper maintenance, the knife will last for years. However, the rubber will wear out over time and will need to be replaced. When that day comes, DON'T THROW THIS RACKET AWAY! You can easily remove the old rubber with the glue used to assemble Butterfly Pro-Line rackets. You can have the rubber installed professionally or you can even do it yourself! Replace with the same rubber or upgrade to one that offers more speed, or more spin, or both! Did you know?

More world-class players trust Butterfly than any other brand – At the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships, 99.8% of competitors were surveyed about their individual blade and rubber usage. Of those surveyed, Butterfly blades were used by 56.6% of participants, while the remaining 43.4% consisted of 11 different brands. Butterfly rubbers were used by 53.2% of participants while the remaining 46.8% consisted of 11 different brands.

