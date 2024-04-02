No. 43 DU Men's Tennis Sweeps EN in Summit League Opener

Next game: at Drake 5/4/2024 | 12:00 PM MT Apr 05 (Fri) / 12pm MT bee Drake History

DENVER The No. 43 University of Denver men's tennis team (17-0, 1-0 Summit) opened its Summit League schedule Sunday with a 7-0 sweep of North Dakota outdoors at Denver Tennis Park.

DU extended its undefeated start to the 2024 season and moved to 17-0, remaining the last undefeated Division I team in the country.

Coach's comments:

From head coach Drew Eberly : “We played against a really good North Dakota team with some young, new guys who are going to cause a lot of problems in the Summit League in the future. I thought our guys did a good job today taking care of business , especially in the beginning.” singles. We jumped out and got five first sets pretty quickly, and the boys played well throughout the match. “I'm glad we finished the week 3-0, and next week we have a really tough trip at Drake and Omaha , which is always tough at their spot, so we'll prepare hard and get ready for those games.”

Doubles:

DU made it 10 consecutive doubles points and won matches Nos. 1 and 3 on Sunday. Seniors for the first time Nicolas Herrero Cuesta and sophomores Raffaello Papajcik teamed up and dropped just one match after winning their first four matches at No. 1 doubles. Denver also debuted a new team ranked No. 3 in graduate student doubles Anish Sriniketh and junior Rikuto Yamaguchi who traded breaks late before winning the match in three straight games, 6-4.

At No. 2 doubles, graduate student Marvin Schaber and junior Daniel Sancho Arbizu recovered from a break to level at 4-all, where the match ended after the doubles point was achieved.

Singles:

Denver raced to a 6-0 lead with straight-sets victories in the first five singles matches remaining, starting with Herrero Cuesta in the No. 1 court. He matched his best performance of the season by losing just four games into the match, taking a 4–1 lead in both sets before breaking 6–2 each time.

Senior Charlie Miller put DU ahead 3-0 with his win at No. 6 singles after claiming a 5-0 lead before winning the first set 6-1. He jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second before UND's Jerall Yasin mounted a slight comeback, though Miller regained control at 5-3 before breaking in the final game.

Schaber took the double for Denver with his third 6-1 6-4 win of the season. Like Herrero Cuesta and Miller, he claimed a 4–1 lead in a set, first in the first before claiming the final two games of the set. His second set proved to be more even, remaining on serve until the graduate student broke for 5-4 and served it out.

Just minutes later, fellow graduate student Sriniketh wrapped up his match on court No. 5, earning his sixth singles victory in eight matches this year. He broke in consecutive return games midway through the first set, holding serve for 6–2 before breaking again in the opening game of the second set. Although his opponent would level again, Sriniketh regained a lead 4-3 and won his first of three straight matches to end the match.

Sancho Arbizu joined Herrero Cuesta and Schaber to win his 14the game of the season on Sunday. He joined them both to lead the first set 4–1, eventually claiming the set 6–2. After breaking to start the second set, he rallied from 2-4 down to win the final four games.

The final match of the day that ended was the only one that did not end in straight sets. Denver's Papajcik dropped the first set and trailed by a break early in the second set before mounting a comeback to claim four of the final six games. The match was decided by a 10-point back-and-forth tiebreak instead of the third set. Once again he fought back from an early minibreak to a substitution at 3-3. Neither player had more than a point lead through the remainder of the tiebreaker until Papajcik won the final two points to take the lead, 11-9.

Next one:

The University of Denver men's tennis team hits the road for two Summit League matches during the penultimate week of the regular season, first in Drake on Friday, April 5 and then in Omaha on Sunday, April 7.

