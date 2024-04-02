Sports
No. 43 DU Men's Tennis Sweeps EN in Summit League Opener
DENVER The No. 43 University of Denver men's tennis team (17-0, 1-0 Summit) opened its Summit League schedule Sunday with a 7-0 sweep of North Dakota outdoors at Denver Tennis Park.
DU extended its undefeated start to the 2024 season and moved to 17-0, remaining the last undefeated Division I team in the country.
Coach's comments:
From head coach Drew Eberly: “We played against a really good North Dakota team with some young, new guys who are going to cause a lot of problems in the Summit League in the future. I thought our guys did a good job today taking care of business , especially in the beginning.” singles. We jumped out and got five first sets pretty quickly, and the boys played well throughout the match. “I'm glad we finished the week 3-0, and next week we have a really tough trip at Drake and Omaha , which is always tough at their spot, so we'll prepare hard and get ready for those games.”
Doubles:
DU made it 10 consecutive doubles points and won matches Nos. 1 and 3 on Sunday. Seniors for the first time Nicolas Herrero Cuesta and sophomores Raffaello Papajcik teamed up and dropped just one match after winning their first four matches at No. 1 doubles. Denver also debuted a new team ranked No. 3 in graduate student doubles Anish Sriniketh and junior Rikuto Yamaguchiwho traded breaks late before winning the match in three straight games, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, graduate student Marvin Schaber and junior Daniel Sancho Arbizu recovered from a break to level at 4-all, where the match ended after the doubles point was achieved.
Singles:
Denver raced to a 6-0 lead with straight-sets victories in the first five singles matches remaining, starting with Herrero Cuesta in the No. 1 court. He matched his best performance of the season by losing just four games into the match, taking a 4–1 lead in both sets before breaking 6–2 each time.
Senior Charlie Miller put DU ahead 3-0 with his win at No. 6 singles after claiming a 5-0 lead before winning the first set 6-1. He jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second before UND's Jerall Yasin mounted a slight comeback, though Miller regained control at 5-3 before breaking in the final game.
Schaber took the double for Denver with his third 6-1 6-4 win of the season. Like Herrero Cuesta and Miller, he claimed a 4–1 lead in a set, first in the first before claiming the final two games of the set. His second set proved to be more even, remaining on serve until the graduate student broke for 5-4 and served it out.
Just minutes later, fellow graduate student Sriniketh wrapped up his match on court No. 5, earning his sixth singles victory in eight matches this year. He broke in consecutive return games midway through the first set, holding serve for 6–2 before breaking again in the opening game of the second set. Although his opponent would level again, Sriniketh regained a lead 4-3 and won his first of three straight matches to end the match.
Sancho Arbizu joined Herrero Cuesta and Schaber to win his 14the game of the season on Sunday. He joined them both to lead the first set 4–1, eventually claiming the set 6–2. After breaking to start the second set, he rallied from 2-4 down to win the final four games.
The final match of the day that ended was the only one that did not end in straight sets. Denver's Papajcik dropped the first set and trailed by a break early in the second set before mounting a comeback to claim four of the final six games. The match was decided by a 10-point back-and-forth tiebreak instead of the third set. Once again he fought back from an early minibreak to a substitution at 3-3. Neither player had more than a point lead through the remainder of the tiebreaker until Papajcik won the final two points to take the lead, 11-9.
Next one:
The University of Denver men's tennis team hits the road for two Summit League matches during the penultimate week of the regular season, first in Drake on Friday, April 5 and then in Omaha on Sunday, April 7.
Denver's home for college sports
Visit DenverPioneers.com for complete coverage of all DU's 18 NCAA Division I sports
Like itPioneers from DenverAndDenver Men's Tennison Facebook
To follow@DU_PioneersAnd@DU_MTennison Twitter
To follow@DenverPioneersAnd@DU_MTennison Instagram
|
Sources
2/ https://denverpioneers.com/news/2024/3/31/no-43-du-mens-tennis-sweeps-und-in-summit-league-opener
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 43 DU Men's Tennis Sweeps EN in Summit League Opener
- Fashion Icon Karlie Kloss: Missouri Matters When It Comes to Abortion Rights
- Why do some voters of color support Trump?
- OC Hospital's new device targets cancerous tumors – NBC Los Angeles
- Colin Farrell talks about the rise of Irish actors in Hollywood
- An earthquake hits San Diego County near Ocotillo Wells Monday morning
- Indonesian President-elect Subianto visits China to strengthen ties
- Barbara Rush, actress who starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, dies at 97
- Viscaria Super ALC Pro-Line racket
- Spring Fashion Finds to Shop at Macy's VIP Sale
- Students gain valuable career insights from DexKo Global | executive News, Sports, Jobs
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows to redeem himself after AKP's humiliating defeat