How Malaki Stark's injury affects Georgia's football safety battle this spring

ATHENS The Georgia Bulldogs won't just have to replace two starters in Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard at the safety position this spring.

Georgia is also without Malaki Starks as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Starks is expected to make a full recovery for Georgia and be ready to hit the ground running this fall.

Having the best safety in the country will go a long way toward answering some questions about the safety and star positions for the Bulldogs, according to ESPN.

Starks was named a freshman All-American while helping the Bulldogs to their second consecutive CFP national championship, ESPN's Mark Schlabach wrote. Last season, Starks was even better. He was named a consensus All-American after totaling 52 tackles, 3 interceptions and 7 pass breakups, which was sixth-most among all Power 5 safeties according to Pro Football Focus.

With Starks out, that creates even more reps in the secondary for Georgia's many safeties. Players like Dan Jackson and David Daniel-Sisavanh, the veterans of the group.

But also young players like five-star freshman KJ Bolden or rising junior JaCorey Thomas.

“I feel like he's had a good spring so far in terms of picking things up,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Thomas. He competes at two positions, so he's a double-train guy, getting more mental reps at star since he hasn't played that, while also getting reps at safety. I'm excited to see him in his first scrimmage on Saturday.

Like many defensive backs, Thomas can play multiple positions. He starred in high school so has spent more time learning safety in Georgia. Thomas and Joenel Aguero are two of the best options at the star position for the Bulldogs this spring.

Between Thomas, Aguero and Alabama transfer Jake Pope, the Bulldogs have plenty of options at the safety position.

And while Stark's absence isn't ideal, it does create more opportunities at the safety position this spring.

Learning safety is very difficult here, Thomas said. You know, there are some ends and outs in our defense that are quite difficult for me to understand because I wasn't playing that position at the time. But last year things started to click. I started to get into a groove to see how I handled it.

Adding to the uncertainty in the secondary, the Bulldogs have a new safeties coach in Travaris Robinson. He takes over for Will Muschamp, who is still with the team, albeit as an analyst.

He's a cool coach, Thomas said. He and Coach Muschamps have been coaching together for about 15 years, so they're pretty much the same person.

The Bulldogs have consistently gotten plenty of safety play during Kirby Smart's time at Georgia. And it's not just through five-star prospects like Starks. The Bulldogs have gotten significant production from players of all shapes and sizes. Smith was a transfer from West Virginia. Bullard was an unheralded three-star prospect from Milledgeville, Georgia.

Thomas and the rest of Georgia's security know this. That's why they all believe they can have a big impact on this team in 2024.

Starks will go a long way in shaping how dominant Georgia's secondary is in 2024. But he won't be the only one, as the Bulldogs will need others to step up both at safety and star to go.

So there's always very high competition at safety, from Chris Smith to Javon Bullard and things like that, Thomas said. It will always remain competitive. You know, we love competing here in Georgia.