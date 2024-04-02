Fairfield tennis doubles at Fort Madison





Trojan girls and boys open the season with a win over SEC foe Bloodhounds





Fairfield's Emma Wendland throws the serve on Thursday, March 28, 2024 against Fort Madison. Wendland won her singles match 2-0. (Hunter Moeller/De Unie)

The tennis season for Fairfield boys and girls tennis started last Thursday. It was a great first night of competition for both Trojan squads as they not only earned their first win of the season, but also the Southeast Conference win. The Trojan girls nearly defeated the Bloodhounds, finishing with an 8-1 victory. The boys, on the other hand, won the sweep, beating Fort Madison 9-0.



Fairfield's Lola Hatchette returns the ball during her singles match against Fort Madison on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

On the girls side, the only loss for the Trojans came in singles. Emma Wendland picked up a No. 1 singles victory after defeating Fort Madison's Lila Shepard 6-1 in straight sets. Lola Hatchette battled the Bloodhounds Lillian Buckner to a 2-0 win, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4). Natalie Steele took care of business in the #3 match. Steele defeated Elizabeth Tanner in both sets 6-0. No. No. 4 Sriya Yammanur and No. 5 Una Carter were both also winners. Yammanur defeated Brook Johnson 6-1, 6-1, while Carter recorded a victory 6-3, 6-0.



Fairfield's Natalie Steele prepares for the return on Thursday, March 28, 2024 during the Trojans' season opener against Fort Madison. (Hunter Moeller/De Unie)

Fairfield's Hannah Applegate suffered a tough loss in the No. 6 match, 6-1, 6-1 against Fort Madison's Lily Arnold. The Trojans also continued to dominate in doubles. Wendland and Carter won the No. 1 doubles match 7-5, 6-2 over Shepard and Buckner. Steele and Yammanur defeated Johnson and Tanner 6-0, 6-0. Mareyn Dunkin and Faeven Gebremarium were both winners in the No. 3 doubles (6-1 and 6-2). As for the Trojan boys, they only dropped one set per day. Ruimin Luo earned his first win of the season with a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 1 match.



Fairfield's Sriya Yammanur prepares for prom on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in the Trojans opener against Fort Madison. (Hunter Moeller/De Unie)

Han Wang battled to a 6-3, 6-7 (6-8) victory in the No. 2 match. Austin Loria, Ethan Cass, Rylan Anderson and Niko Emerson all followed with 2-0 set wins. In doubles, Luo and Wang won 6-3, 6-0. Loria and Emerson were winners 6-0, 6-1. In the end, Cass and Anderson won 6-1, 6-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.southeastiowaunion.com/sports/fairfield-tennis-doubles-up-on-fort-madison/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos