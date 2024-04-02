Men's hockey's postseason run at Cornell ends with a loss to the University of Denver

ITHACA, N.Y. Cornell University's bid for a spot in the NCAA Frozen Four was cut short Saturday after a 2-1 loss to third-ranked University of Denver in the Springfield regional final.

Cornell finished the season with a 22-7-6 record, while Denver (30-9-3) advances to the Frozen Four after winning the regional competition in Springfield. Michigan, Boston College and Boston University round out the rest of the Frozen Four field.

The Big Red took an early lead in the first period on a goal from sophomore forward Nick DeSantis, who squeezed the puck into the net as a scrum occurred in front of the Denver goalie.

But Cornell couldn't increase the early momentum.

Denver tied the game later in the first period with a goal from Miko Mattika. The two teams played in a stalemate for much of the second period until Denver freshman Sam Harris found the back of the net on a power play and beat star Cornell goalie Ian Shane.

According to Cornell Athletics, the Big Red had chances to re-tie the game late in the third period but couldn't get the puck past Denver's junior goaltender Matt Davis.

The news wasn't all bad for the Big Red. After the game, junior forward Sullivan Mack and freshman defenseman Ben Robertson were named to the bracket's all-tournament team. Mack scored two goals in Cornell's win over Maine in the previous round. The rest of the tournament team consisted of players from the University of Denver.

