Word4Asia is co-organizing the 5th Amity Cup International Table Tennis Philanthropic Tournament





Word4Asia Consulting International will co-host the 5th Amity Cup international Table Tennis Philanthropic Tournament organized by the Amity Foundation to promote Sino-American friendship. At a meeting with the Chinese Association for International Understanding (CAFIU) in Beijing on March 21, Dr. Gene Wood, founder and president of Word4Asia Consulting International, who visited China again last month, said they will co-host a tournament with the Amity Foundation in October this year to promote Sino-US ties, the foundation said. Wood stated that he has had a strong bond with China through more than a hundred visits since his first visit to China in 1998. He believed that there were some misunderstandings between China and the United States in the past due to the limited face-to-face communication. Before his journey to improve Sino-American relations through the efforts of non-governmental forces, he hoped that Word4Asia would become a positive force in promoting Sino-American people-to-people exchanges. John Brooks, a member of the delegation, said that while some may worry that the rise of one side of China-US relations would come at the expense of the other, he affirmed that people from these two countries have mutual love shared, as evidenced by his many visits to China. Ai Ping, vice president of the CAFIU, pointed out that China's development was beneficial to the peoples of the world. They not only needed diplomats, but also relied on more non-governmental forces to improve China-US relations. He hoped that both China and the United States would strengthen exchanges to contribute to the world's development through non-governmental channels, such as the CAFIU – a group member of the China Association for NGO Cooperation, a platform-like organization for promoting exchanges between Chinese and foreign people. He also recalled the participation and support of senior leaders of the Amity Foundation, such as Bishop KH Ting and Han Wenzao, in the early years of CAFIU's work, as well as their contributions to China's international exchanges. In addition, he also made suggestions for American friends on how to deepen their understanding of Chinese history and culture. Gu Chuanyong, vice chairman of the Amity Foundation, quoted Chairman Mao's famous statement: “In times of difficulty, we should not lose sight of our achievements and see the bright future,” to express his expectations for the development of China-US relationships. He said organizing the competition will continue the story of 'ping-pong diplomacy' that started 53 years ago. In the spirit of “friendship first, competition second”, with the new idea of ​​”sports plus charity”, Sino-American people-to-people exchanges would be promoted. – Translated by Abigail Wu

