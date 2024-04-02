News – Hockey Australia

Sports
The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras couldn't be more ready for their pre-Olympic home broadcast, with both coaches having a near-full squad to choose from ahead of a huge festival of hockey in April.
With selection for the Olympic Games just a few months away, the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras are busy getting results, with consistent personal performances, against some of the best competitions in the world.
Despite winning seven out of eight matches so far in 2024, Kookaburras coach Colin Batch is sending a strong message to his side as they face five Test matches in eight days against rivals India from Saturday.
“We played two incredible games against India in the FIH Pro League in February, so we know it will be a huge challenge for us to play them five times.”
“We will continue to give players the opportunity throughout the Series to assess them for our upcoming European Pro League tour.”
To complement the occasion, five Hockeyroos and Kookaburras are lining up to achieve key milestones in what will be the last chance for family, friends and fans to see their Olympic heroes in action on home soil before the July Olympics .
It couldn't be more fitting for WA's Aran Zalewski, who will pick up his 250th cap for Australia in the opening match against India on Saturday, September 6, just three hours from his hometown of Margaret River.
NSW's Matt Dawson could then collect his 200th cap in the next match on Sunday 7, while Tom Wickham is in line to reach 100 caps for Australia later in the 5-match Test series.
In the Hockeyroos camp it's welcome news for Hockeyroos coach Katrina Powell as WA goalkeeper Aleisha Power and NT's Brooke Peris return from injury ready for the competition as they prepare for a tough international series against China, Japan and a solid Australia A team.
It's a timely recovery for Darwin's Peris, who missed the trip to India for the first leg of the FIH Pro League in February while suffering an injury, but is now on the verge of reaching a major milestone, her 200th, on home soil .
“It's so exciting to be back,” Peris said before practice.
“All my milestones have been playing overseas, so it's exciting that this milestone will be in Australia and Perth, and this is where I made my debut! So it's an all-round achievement and I'm really looking forward to it.”
“I can't believe it has happened so quickly, 200 hasn't really sunk in yet. It has been a ten-year journey and I have loved it.”
Hockeyroos coach Katrina Powell says it is very exciting to have her back in the group.
“We are really looking forward to celebrating her 200th game for the Hockeyroos, which is a huge achievement. Brooke has been a stable member of the team for a number of years and we are celebrating the opportunity to bring her experience back to the group.”
Powell recognizes the importance of test matches in Australia and says it is a crucial milestone in her side's Olympic journey.
“We are happy to play at home and are looking forward to these matches. They are an important step in our journey to Paris and we want to consolidate the good work we started in the first round of the Pro League in India.”
Later in the Hockeyroos series, Albury's Jocelyn Bartram is also in line to celebrate her 100th cap.
Unavailable for selection were Kookaburras Tom Craig and Tim Howard and Hockeyroos Penny Squibb and Grace and Tatum Stewart, all are dealing with injuries and hope to be available to be considered for selection ahead of the next FIH Pro League tour of Europe in May .
The festival will also see Australian development teams compete in what will be a crucial last chance to secure a spot on the Australian Olympic team.
All matches will be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University.
Kookaburras Squad
Hockeyroos team
Australia A (Women) Selection
|
