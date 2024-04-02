Women's golf ends day one of Ironwood Invitational





GREENVILLE, NC The Elon University women's golf team is ranked 11th after a 36-hole total of 617 (+41) on day one of the Ironwood Invitational. Three teams were unable to complete their second round but will resume tomorrow at 8am. East Carolina hosts the event at the par-72, 6,371-yard Ironwood Country Club in Greenville, NC TEAM LEADER BOARD

INDIVIDUAL LEADER BOARD HIGHLIGHTS Ashley Lafontaine And Apple Ngamwong pace the Phoenix after day one with a 36 hole total of 153 (+9) tied for 33 rd place. The two lead the team in pars with 23 and share the team lead in par-3 scoring average (3.25), while Ngamwong has a team-best par-5 scoring average of 4.75.

And pace the Phoenix after day one with a 36 hole total of 153 (+9) tied for 33 place. The two lead the team in pars with 23 and share the team lead in par-3 scoring average (3.25), while Ngamwong has a team-best par-5 scoring average of 4.75. Annie Wu rose 22 places in the rankings after improving her second-round score by five strokes with a 75 (+3), leaving her in 42nd place in the individual rankings. Wu posted a 36-hole total of 155 (+11) and leads the team in birdies (4) and par-4 average (4.10).

rose 22 places in the rankings after improving her second-round score by five strokes with a 75 (+3), leaving her in 42nd place in the individual rankings. Wu posted a 36-hole total of 155 (+11) and leads the team in birdies (4) and par-4 average (4.10). Annabelle Ackroyd fired a 157 (+13) in the first two rounds and is tied for 54th. She shares the team lead in par-3 scoring average (3.25) and pars (23).

fired a 157 (+13) in the first two rounds and is tied for 54th. She shares the team lead in par-3 scoring average (3.25) and pars (23). Lotte Vos is tied for 68th with rounds of 81 and 78. Fox ranks second on the team with a par-4 average (4.35).

is tied for 68th with rounds of 81 and 78. Fox ranks second on the team with a par-4 average (4.35). As an individual, Charlotte Scully is in solo80e place after recording 169 (+25) on day one. NEXT ONE Tomorrow's final round starts at 8am with tee times on holes 1 and 10

The Phoenix heads to Southport, NC for the CAA Championship on April 12-14, hosted at the Reserve Club in St. James. 2024 Ironwood Invitees

April 1-2 | Greenville, NC Team rankings * (scores updated via completed rounds) 1.Delaware* (297) +15

2. Eastern Carolina* (298) +17

3. James Madison* (300) +21

T4. UNCG (309-296–605) +29

T4. Old Lordship (302-303–605) +29

T6. Jacksonville State (308-298–606) +30

T6. Charleston South (305-301–606) +30

T8. Longwood (304-305–609) +33

T8. Richmond (298-311–609) +33

10.Jacksonville (312-301–613) +37

11. Elon (309-308–627) +41 12. William and Mary (310-309–619) +43

13. Boston (309-311–620) +44

14. Radford (319-308–627) +51

15. Women (321-321–642) +66 Elon Individuals T33. Ashley Lafontaine (76-77–153) +9

T33. Apple Ngamwong (74-79–153) +9

T42. Annie Wu (80-75–155) +11

T54. Annabelle Ackroyd (79-78–157) +13

T68. Lotte Vos (81-78–159) +15

88. Charlotte Scully (79-90–169) +25 — ELON —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elonphoenix.com/news/2024/4/1/womens-golf-womens-golf-finishes-day-one-of-ironwood-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos