



After a short break, Stokes has continued to bowl in training since returning from India and posted an update on social media this weekend saying he was able to bowl pain-free, which has been impossible for several years. Stokes had already withdrawn from contention for the ongoing Indian Premier League and while he has not withdrawn from an international format on this occasion, he will not be traveling to the Caribbean. I am working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness to fulfill a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket, Stokes said. Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that will allow me to be the all-rounder I want to be in the near future. The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far I was behind in my bowling after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I'm looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our testing summer. I wish Jos [Buttler, the captain]Motty [Matthew Mott, the coach] and the whole team good luck in defending our title. Last summer, Stokes outlined why he was so desperate to return to full all-round status, saying: It's something I've done since I was a kid. By wanting to be involved in the game, I got the best out of myself. Stokes made a crucial 52 not out as England won the 2022 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne and would have played a similar role as anchor this time. He played a similarly icy hand in the 2019 World Cup final, as England won a draw to draw. While Test coach Brendon McCullum will likely be delighted, the biggest winners may be Durham, County Stokess. It now seems likely that he will play as many as four Championship matches for them (the most he has done in any season since 2016) before the Test summer begins.

