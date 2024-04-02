Fiona Crawley's fire fuels comeback win for UNC women's tennis at Duke





Lose these games, Tanguilig saidis not normal for UNC. But since the first defeat of the season, Crawley said she gets extra reps. She to work during her doubles match with Tanguilig. She perfects her skills in practice. UNC senior Fiona Crawley (right) and junior Carson Tanguilig (left) celebrate their doubles victory against Duke at Ambler Tennis Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024. UNC won 4-1. Going into the weekend's rivalry game, she met one-on-1 with the assistant coach Hayley Carter. Hayley sat me down and said, 'You have to believe that you can beat any player you play against, Crawley said. Right down the line. Everyone.” Finally, on Saturday, Crawley said she wasn't in her head. She played and didn't think about any outside noise. She was complete gift. After a back and forth battle, Crawley secured the first set, 7–5, marking the victory with her signature shout across the field to her teammates. But the second set proved more elusive. She quickly got a 5–2 shortage. Language said Dukes Shavit Kimchi dictated the pace, forcing Crawley onto her back foot with a mix of backhands down the line and cross-court forehands. The UNC senior became passive with her efficiency, mainly hitting the middle of the court and making easy shots for Kimchi to pounce on. But agree Crawley taken Out of control of the pace, she used her deep shots to catch Kimchi in the corners of the court. At that moment, Kalbas said Crawley refused to miss. She won five straight games. When her final return reached its target, she let out her victory cry. Once to the court on her left and then to her right so everyone can hear. From that moment on Kalbas said Crawley's momentum was contagious. UNC senior Fiona Crawley celebrates after winning a singles match against Duke at Ambler Tennis Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2024. UNC won 4-1. Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day's news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Senior Elizabeth Scotty entered a third set after falling in her first. First year The A Rabman won a tiebreak and forced a decisive third set. Meanwhile, freshmen Tatum Evans was on his way to the match victory. And Crawley was there all the way, shouting and cheering from her empty court. It's fucking bigger than the individual, her said. That's what was going on now. That's what we would do for the rest of the season. This season looked different than any time I've been on the team, but that doesn't matter. @carolinewills03 @dthsports | [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2024/04/fiona-crawley-energy-fire-comeback-win-duke-unc-womens-tennis-brian-kalbas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos