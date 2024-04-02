Two players from Michigan have been selected for the women's world in Utica

Two Michigan hockey players have been selected by USA Hockey to compete in the 2024 Women's World Championships April 3-14 at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

Defenseman Megan Keller (Farmington) and forward Kirsten Simms (Plymouth) were among 25 players who will join the defending champions.

Keller, 27, has three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 19 games with Boston in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Simms, 19, had 33 goals and 42 assists for 75 points in 39 games with the University of Wisconsin.

Simms, who will make her World Cup debut, had an assist in Sunday's 6-1 exhibition win over the Czech Republic in Lake Placid.

“The team we selected will create tension and excitement on the ice,” said U.S. coach John Wroblewski, who coached in the National Team Development program in Plymouth for four years.

“We have confidence in this group and are excited to compete for gold on home soil.

Six players from the 2023 World Cup squad were not invited to the US selection camp, including Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie) and Amanda Kessel.

Kessel is taking a year off from playing. Roque has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 19 games with New York in the PWHL.

The Americans open against Switzerland on Wednesday, against the Czech Republic on Friday, against Finland on Saturday and against Canada on Monday.

The quarter-finals are on April 11, the semi-finals on April 13 and the final on April 14.

Monday NHL games

NY Islanders 4, (at) Philadelphia 3 (OT): Brock Nelson scored 1:25 into overtime, Anders Lee, Bo Horvat and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who moved within four points of Philadelphia for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

New York has two more games scheduled than the Flyers.

“We approached this game like it was a do-or-die scenario for us, just because this is a team that was specifically in the hunt,” Nelson said. We need the points.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots to help the Islanders earn their third win in 11 games.

Nelson scored on a Morgan Frost goal in his own zone for his 30th goal of the season, tying him for the team lead with Horvat.

Frost, Noah Cates and Travis Sanheim scored for the Flyers, who have lost three straight and eight of their last 10.

Frost forced overtime when he scored on a rebound with 10 seconds left in regulation, to secure an all-important point for the Flyers, who are clinging to the final playoff spot.

No one was happy when it went in because we knew exactly what it meant, Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. But we just kept the focus and scored a big one. We may not be happy to give them one point today, but maybe later we will be happy if we have two points.

Sam Ersson started and gave up two goals on six shots in the first period. He was replaced by Ivan Fedotov, who was added to the Flyers roster last week after his KHL contract was terminated after his SKA St. Petersburg team was eliminated from the playoffs in Russia's top hockey league. The 6-foot-4 Fedotov made his NHL debut coming off the bench to start the second period and had 15 of his 24 saves in the period.

There are certain people who have no idea how to play or don't have what it takes to play in these types of situations, Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “This is why I'm glad we played them. We have to figure out what was going to be here as a team. That was embarrassing in the second period for the Philadelphia Flyers uniform. Embarrassing.

(On) Columbus 4, Colorado 1: Alex Nylander scored twice and the Blue Jackets used a three-goal second period for their second straight home victory.

Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist, Cole Sillinger also scored and Eric Gudbranson had two assists for last-place Columbus, which won consecutive games for just the fourth time this season. Daniil Tarasov stopped 46 shots in his first game against the Avalanche.

Chris Wagner scored and Justus Annunen had 21 saves for the Avalanche, who remain tied with the Vancouver Canucks at 100 points, three points behind the Dallas Stars for the Western Conference lead.

Pittsburgh 5, (at) NY Rangers 2: Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist and ex-Reds wing Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves as Pittsburgh defeated New York, snapping the Rangers' five-game winning streak.

Bryan Rust (Pontiac) also scored twice and Emil Bemstrom added a goal for Pittsburgh, which ended a four-game losing streak in New York and improved to 14-9-3 in its last 26 games against Rangers. The Penguins lost both previous games at home against first-place Rangers this season, making their only appearance at Madison Square Garden.

Kaapo Kakko and Jack Roslovic scored goals for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 16 saves.

(On) Toronto 6, Florida 4: Auston Matthews scored his 61st and 62nd goals of the season in the NHL, along with an assist as Toronto built a four-goal lead before clinging on late in the loss to Florida.

Nicholas Robertson and Matthew Knies also had a goal and an assist each for Toronto, while Tyler Bertuzzi and David Kampf provided the rest of the offense.

Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves for the Leafs, who were without five regulars, including star winger Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain), for an 11th straight game.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists for Florida. Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 16 shots over two periods before getting the hook. Anthony Stolarz made six saves in relief.

(At) St. Louis 3, Edmonton 2 (OT): Brandon Saad scored 2:09 into overtime and St. Louis defeated Edmonton.

Brayden Schenn scored twice and Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots to help St. Louis improve to 8-2-1 in its last 11 games. The Blues are three points behind Los Angeles for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Mattias Ekholm and Leon Draisaitl scored, and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves for Edmonton, which had won three in a row.

(At) Winnipeg 4, LA Kings 3: Cole Perfetti scored twice and Kyle Connor (Michigan) contributed a trio of assists as Winnipeg snapped a six-game losing skid with a win over Los Angeles.

The Jets went on the game's first power play midway through the third period, with the score tied at 3-3. Perfetti fired a low shot past Kings goalkeeper Cam Talbot two seconds after the man advantage expired.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and assist and Sean Monahan also scored for the Jets. Perfetti recorded a helper on Morrissey's second-period tally. Laurent Brossoit made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

Viktor Arvidsson, Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings. Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists and Talbot stopped 28 shots for Los Angeles.

Seattle 4, (at) San Jose 2: Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his 20th goal of the season and added an assist as Seattle defeated the San Jose Sharks.

Jared McCann, Matty Beniers (Michigan) and Shane Wright also scored for Seattle, and Jordan Eberle had an assist for his 700th NHL point. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves to earn the victory.

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for San Jose, which lost for the 19th time in its last 21 games. Ex-Red Wing Klim Kostin also scored for the Sharks, and Mikael Granlund had an assist to extend his point streak to five games. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 28 saves.

Playoff tracker

Atlantic Ocean

Bruins (101)

Panthers (99)

Maple leaves (95)

Metropolitan

Rangers (104)

Hurricanes (101)

Brochures (83)

Wild card

Lightning (89)

Brochures (82)

(The top two wildcard teams make the play-offs)

Red Wings (82)

Islanders (79)

Penguins (77)

Devils (76)

Sabers (75)

When the play-offs start on Tuesday

Eastern Conference Playoff Games

(1 million) Rangers vs. Capitals (WC2)

(A2) Panthers vs. Maple Leafs (A3)

(1A) Bruins vs. Lightning (WC1)

(2M) hurricanes vs. (3M) kites

Remaining games in wildcard race

Capitals (82 points)

Home (4): Penguins, Senators, Lightning, Bruins

Road (5): Sabres, hurricanes, wings, sabres, kites

Flyers (83 points)

House 2): Devils, capitals

Road (4): Sabres, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Rangers

red wings (82)

Home (4): Rangers, Sabres, Capitals, Canadiens

Road (3): Penguins, leaves, Canadiens

Islanders (79)

Home (4): Predators, Rangers, Canadiens, Penguins

Road (4): Lightning, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Devils

Hockey in the Michigan area this week

Monday

Red Wings 4, Tampa Bay 2

Wednesday

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. (AHL/96.1)

Friday

NY Rangers at Red Wings, 7:00 PM (BSD Extra/97.1)

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. (AHL/106.9/1300)

NTDP U18s at Muskegon, 7 p.m

NTDP U17s at Madison, 8 p.m

Saturday

Muskegon at NTDP U18s, 7 p.m

NTDP U17s at Madison, 8 p.m

Sunday

Buffalo at Red Wings, 1:00 PM (TST/97.1)

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. (AHL/106.9/1300)