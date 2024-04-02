Su Wenqiang, accused in S$3 billion money laundering case, gets 13 months in jail

SINGAPORE: Cambodian national Su Wenqiang has been sentenced to 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to money laundering on Tuesday (April 2).

He is the first of 10 foreigners convicted over an investigation that saw the seizure of more than $3 billion in cash and assets.

The prosecutor had sought 12 to 15 months in prison for Su, noting his guilty plea and that he was willing to forfeit his assets worth more than $5.9 million to the state.

Defense lawyers had asked for an eleven-month prison sentence for their client.

The 32-year-old admitted to two counts of money laundering for possessing more than $600,000 in cash, winnings from unlawful remote gambling offenses, and using $500,000 in criminal benefits to buy a Mercedes-Benz car to buy.

A further nine charges were taken into account at his sentencing.

Su, who had passports from Cambodia, Vanuatu and China, had appeared in court via video link at around 10.30am. He listened expressionlessly as the statement of facts was read to him.

The foreigner has been in pre-trial detention for approximately eight months since his arrest on August 15, 2023.

Su was detained at a good-quality bungalow on Lewis Road in Bukit Timah, which he was renting, as police raided luxury homes in Singapore across the island.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo told the court that Su was involved in an illegal remote gambling operation sometime in 2019, which took place in the Philippines.

The company targeted people in China and operated a website that allowed customers to gamble online. In China, online gambling is considered illegal.

The DPP said Su shared in the profits the syndicate made every month. In 2021, he moved to Singapore after his wife indicated she wanted their children to study here.

While in Singapore, Su continued to be involved in providing illegal gambling services, often flying to the Philippines to do so.

In June 2023, he contacted an individual identified in court as B, who managed the finances of the remote gambling operation, and asked for his share of the proceeds. B's whereabouts were not mentioned in court.

Later that month, Su traveled to B's house with two pieces of luggage, and B gave him $1 million in cash. Su took the money to Singapore and placed it in a safe at the house he rented.

During the 2023 police raid, $601,706 in cash was found in Sus' safe. The money found represented benefits from criminal proceeds, the prosecutor said.

The DPP said it is an offense in China to offer people an online gambling service there.

His involvement in providing the gambling service while he was in Singapore is also punishable here.

In his submissions, DPP Edwin Soh highlighted what Second Home Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament in October 2023: that some criminals are trying to abuse Singapore's openness to launder illegal money.

The prosecutor said such activities will tarnish Singapore's reputation as a legitimate financial center, adding that in the current situation, appropriate punishment should be imposed to deter like-minded individuals from using Singapore to launder their illicit profits.

The prosecutor is seeking 12 to 15 months in prison for Su, noting his willingness to forfeit his assets worth more than $5.9 million to the state and his early guilty plea.

Demanding 11 months' jail for his client, lawyer Nandwani Manoj Prakash said the seizure of Su's assets is complete, adding that the effect this will have on him is devastating as it will leave him with nothing.

The lawyer said that while Su's conduct was criminal in nature, the activities were not directed against Singapore and did not involve victims in Singapore.

Cypriot national Su Haijin, 41, who faces 14 charges, will be the next suspect to plead guilty on April 4.

Chinese national Wang Baosen, 32, who faces two money laundering charges, is expected to plead guilty on April 16.

Assets seized in the case so far include 207 properties, 77 vehicles, more than $1.45 billion in bank accounts and more than $76 million in cash in various currencies.

Thousands of bottles of liquor and wine, cryptocurrency worth more than $38 million, 68 gold bars, 483 luxury bags, 169 branded watches and 580 pieces of jewelry have also been seized. – The Straits Times/ANN