Sports
Su Wenqiang, accused in S$3 billion money laundering case, gets 13 months in jail
SINGAPORE: Cambodian national Su Wenqiang has been sentenced to 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to money laundering on Tuesday (April 2).
He is the first of 10 foreigners convicted over an investigation that saw the seizure of more than $3 billion in cash and assets.
The prosecutor had sought 12 to 15 months in prison for Su, noting his guilty plea and that he was willing to forfeit his assets worth more than $5.9 million to the state.
Defense lawyers had asked for an eleven-month prison sentence for their client.
The 32-year-old admitted to two counts of money laundering for possessing more than $600,000 in cash, winnings from unlawful remote gambling offenses, and using $500,000 in criminal benefits to buy a Mercedes-Benz car to buy.
A further nine charges were taken into account at his sentencing.
Su, who had passports from Cambodia, Vanuatu and China, had appeared in court via video link at around 10.30am. He listened expressionlessly as the statement of facts was read to him.
The foreigner has been in pre-trial detention for approximately eight months since his arrest on August 15, 2023.
Su was detained at a good-quality bungalow on Lewis Road in Bukit Timah, which he was renting, as police raided luxury homes in Singapore across the island.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo told the court that Su was involved in an illegal remote gambling operation sometime in 2019, which took place in the Philippines.
The company targeted people in China and operated a website that allowed customers to gamble online. In China, online gambling is considered illegal.
The DPP said Su shared in the profits the syndicate made every month. In 2021, he moved to Singapore after his wife indicated she wanted their children to study here.
While in Singapore, Su continued to be involved in providing illegal gambling services, often flying to the Philippines to do so.
In June 2023, he contacted an individual identified in court as B, who managed the finances of the remote gambling operation, and asked for his share of the proceeds. B's whereabouts were not mentioned in court.
Later that month, Su traveled to B's house with two pieces of luggage, and B gave him $1 million in cash. Su took the money to Singapore and placed it in a safe at the house he rented.
During the 2023 police raid, $601,706 in cash was found in Sus' safe. The money found represented benefits from criminal proceeds, the prosecutor said.
The DPP said it is an offense in China to offer people an online gambling service there.
His involvement in providing the gambling service while he was in Singapore is also punishable here.
In his submissions, DPP Edwin Soh highlighted what Second Home Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament in October 2023: that some criminals are trying to abuse Singapore's openness to launder illegal money.
The prosecutor said such activities will tarnish Singapore's reputation as a legitimate financial center, adding that in the current situation, appropriate punishment should be imposed to deter like-minded individuals from using Singapore to launder their illicit profits.
The prosecutor is seeking 12 to 15 months in prison for Su, noting his willingness to forfeit his assets worth more than $5.9 million to the state and his early guilty plea.
Demanding 11 months' jail for his client, lawyer Nandwani Manoj Prakash said the seizure of Su's assets is complete, adding that the effect this will have on him is devastating as it will leave him with nothing.
The lawyer said that while Su's conduct was criminal in nature, the activities were not directed against Singapore and did not involve victims in Singapore.
Cypriot national Su Haijin, 41, who faces 14 charges, will be the next suspect to plead guilty on April 4.
Chinese national Wang Baosen, 32, who faces two money laundering charges, is expected to plead guilty on April 16.
Assets seized in the case so far include 207 properties, 77 vehicles, more than $1.45 billion in bank accounts and more than $76 million in cash in various currencies.
Thousands of bottles of liquor and wine, cryptocurrency worth more than $38 million, 68 gold bars, 483 luxury bags, 169 branded watches and 580 pieces of jewelry have also been seized. – The Straits Times/ANN
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2024/04/02/su-wenqiang-accused-in-s3bil-money-laundering-case-gets-13-months-jail
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Su Wenqiang, accused in S$3 billion money laundering case, gets 13 months in jail
- Shanghai Fashion Week Fall 2024 Street Style
- 4 ways to find facts, images, and sources using Google Search
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- China ready to work with Indonesia to successfully organize historic relay race, Xi tells Prabowo
- Two players from Michigan have been selected for the women's world in Utica
- New technology trends and new innovations that could change your life
- Can sugar-free biscuits curb appetite in overweight adults? New study explores
- UK house prices fall for first time in three months amid market downturn | housing market
- The 27-year-old aspiring actor still lives with his parents and earns less than $600 a month. Caleb Hammer responds
- Kim Jones celebrated five years with Dior Men
- Two directors from Warner Bros. Discovery resign over antitrust concerns