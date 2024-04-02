



Last week, First XI cricket successfully secured the Intercol Trophy for the sixth time in seven years after successfully defeating Woodcroft College in the annual two-day matchup. Trinity College scored 177 and 0/93, beating Woodcroft College 164 and 103. The match started well, with Trinity bowling first and regular wickets, despite some big knocks from two of Woodcroft's power hitters. Jye Silvy collected four wickets, leaving Woodcroft all out for 164. Trinity's chase started well, with Rylan Watt opening the batting and scoring a flowing 49 to set up Trinity's innings. However, the loss of Rylan, Aidan Hockley and three wickets in the final 10 minutes saw Trinity drop from 1/71 to 5/75 at the end of the game. The second day was all about a classic, with Jye Silvy and Riley Bubner forming an impressive partnership. This continued with Jakob Harris joining Jye for the eighth wicket, with Trinity passing the runs to take a first innings lead of 13, with Jye finishing on 74. Woodcroft got back to business and quickly scored 103, with Trinity tasked with scoring 90 runs in 21 overs, or bowling out for a draw to retain the trophy. In the end we chased down the runs without the loss of a wicket, again Rylan Watt and Austin Fielke sent the side home! Jye Silvy was awarded the Player of the Match award with six wickets over two innings and a high score of 74 for the match. Congratulations and well done to all involved. First XI cricket team Rylan Watt (year 11) Will Godwin (year 10) Cameron Vardy (year 11) Austin Fielke (year 11) Jye Silvy (year 11) Henry Gogoll (year 11) Aidan Hockley (year 11) Jakob Harris (year 10) Ben Mernagh (year 11) Riley Bubner (year 10) Patrick Costigan (year 11) Jack McGee (year 10) Harrison Rosenberg (year 12) – C Brad Schaper

Trinity College Cricket Coordinator

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trinity.sa.edu.au/news-and-events/news/first-xi-cricket-intercol-victory The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos