University of Colorado Athletics





BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes' annual Black and Gold Weekend is always a highly anticipated event, and this year's edition promises to set a new standard for spring games across the country. The multi-day festivities include the Arrow Electronics Black and Gold Spring Football game, a post-game concert headlined by Lil Wayne, a CU football alumni reunion and even a talent show. The spring competition takes place on Saturday, April 27, but the festivities start on Thursday, April 25 and continue throughout the weekend. Tickets for every single event in Black and Gold Weekend will be on sale all week from Monday, April 1. The centerpiece of the weekend will once again be the annual Arrow Electronics Black and Gold Day spring football game, which will be fans' first chance to see the 2024 Buffs in action and officially kick off the team's second season under Coach Prime. The game starts at 1 p.m. and tickets cost $15 for bowl seating, $25 for Byron White East Club seating and $5 for students. Students will have the opportunity to obtain tickets on Tuesday, April 2, ahead of the general sale taking place on Wednesday, April 3. The game will also be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Network. The Alumni C Club will also host a CU Football Reunion Brunch the morning of the game from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. Registration is exclusive to alumni of the CU football team. After the match, Saturday evening will end with Outback Presents “The show”, A Prime Time Weekend Party, featuring history-making superstar Lil Wayne at the CU Events Center. Concert tickets go on sale begins April 1 at noon and starts at $29.50 (plus fees). The post-race concert is supported in partnership with the CU Boulder Program Council. On-campus parking for those wanting to see the game and concert is only $10 for the entire day and must be purchased on site. However, the Black and Gold festivities actually kick off on Thursday, April 25, with an exclusive talent show at the CU Events Center, hosted by 5430 Alliance. More details to come, but tickets are free and open to all fans, students, faculty and staff. Participation in the talent show itself is also open to everyone by sending an email to [email protected] to register. The following evening, Friday, April 26, will be the “Prime Elite Dinner,” a special evening with Coach Prime at the Nerd Wallet Touchdown Club, hosted by the 5430 Alliance. For more information or to purchase individual tickets or tables, contact the 5430 Alliance. The football team won't be the only team in action during Black and Gold Weekend, as the CU lacrosse team will take on Oregon under the lights of Prentup Field on Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. (Tickets available here!) Tickets for all events can be purchased at www.cubuffs.com and after checking out, buyers can also contribute to the 5430 Alliance, which provides invaluable support for CU student-athletes.

