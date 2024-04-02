Sports
Tennis is trialling major rule changes to combat 'dead time' in matches
Tennis bosses will consider using Madrid's doubles tournament as a guinea pig for a 15-second shot clock test in the latest attempt to speed up the sport.
i understands that a raft of trial rules changes will be submitted to the ATP Council for approval this week, which will then be tested during the men's doubles at the Madrid Masters, starting on April 22, in an effort to reduce dead time at competitions.
If approved, this latest trial will mean doubles players in Madrid will be given just 15 seconds to start at the next point where the previous rally lasted three shots or less. Longer rallies will activate the existing 25 second shot clock.
The 15-second shot clock has been used before at ATP events, most notably at the Next Gen Finals in Saudi Arabia last year. The tournament has become a testing ground for young players, but also for new innovations, which in recent editions have mostly focused on speeding up the game.
The length of men's singles matches has increased by more than 25 percent in the past two decades, and tennis executives are painfully aware of its impact on broadcasters.
The new test also means that doubles players will not be allowed to do a sit-down during the first set of the match, as opposed to the usual 90-second break every two games. Instead, players are given a limited amount of time to switch ends and start the next game. However, to compensate, a longer break after the first set has also been suggested.
It is thought that this is the next phase in an attempt to accelerate tennis as a whole. The introduction of a visible shot clock on the court, as opposed to referee discretion, appears to have actually slowed the players down between points, as players now take all the time they can and can to turn back the clock before serving . .
The proposal also includes changes to the entry system, allowing more singles players to play doubles matches later in the tournament.
Scheduling issues are also being addressed in the proposed trial, which will see the start of the Madrid doubles draw postponed until the second Tuesday of the event after tournament organizers complained about the scheduling issues.
In addition to timekeeping concerns, the changes clearly come in response to a scathing letter from US broadcaster ESPN, which wrote to the men's tour to explain in detail why they are not showing doubles.
The pilot entry system would reserve 13 places in the doubles draw (nearly half) for pairs of singles players using their singles rankings to enter and would also have a later entry deadline, while 16 doubles teams, depending solely on their doubles rankings, would qualify. must register two weeks in advance, plus three wildcard spots to bring the number to 32.
One of the leading players who read these suggestions said they would completely screw up the doubles players.
The vagaries of the access system trial are not entirely clear and will still be subject to adjustments and ratification by the ATP Council. It was sold to players as a method to avoid the increasingly common problem of singles players entering doubles draws and then withdrawing without playing a match (handing their scheduled opponent a walkover), but also as a way to prevent doubles from additional damage is threatened in tennis. rearrange.
It is clear that there are two offers in circulation that would radically reshape the sport and its calendar: one of the four Grand Slams and one a joint effort between the ATP and the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, but with apparently little regard for the impact on the world. double row.
Unlike the women's game, where many of the top players such as Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko regularly compete in both forms of the sport, the men's doubles is dominated by specialists. Of the last twenty Grand Slam titles, only two have been won by singles earners.
But some of those doubles players now fear that when the music stops in the latest tennis revolution, their chair will be taken away from them.
