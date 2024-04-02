Rohleder leads Aces men's golf after the first day of the Don Benbow Butler Spring Invitational





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The University of Evansville men's golf team currently sits in seventh place after two rounds at the Don Benbow Butler Spring Invitational with a team score of 572. Day 1 Results[Use ID BENBOW24] Graduate student Issac Rohleder leads the Purple Aces after 36 holes at Highland Golf and Country Club, reaching par after two rounds with a score of 141. Rohleder ranks 22nd among all golfers after shooting one under par in the first round of 18 shot at 69. strokes on Monday morning, while in the afternoon he shot two over par at 71 strokes. Just behind Rohlederi's sophomore Daniil Romashkin with a total score of 142 after shooting one over par in both rounds with 71 strokes over 18 holes. Senior Nick Gushrowski is ranked 38th after the first day of the Invitational with a combined score of 143. Gushrowski shot three strokes over par in his first round of the day with 73 strokes, but made up three strokes in the second round with par to hit 70. strokes. Fifth-year Caleb Wassmer and senior Michael Ikejiani rounded out Evansville's five at the Invitational, both finishing in 81st place with a total score of 148. Wassmer shot six over par in the first round with 76 strokes, but finished the day just eight behind par after a second round of 72 strokes. Ikejiani shot four over par in both rounds on Monday with 74 strokes through 18 holes in the morning and afternoon. Purdue Fort Wayne currently leads the 14-team field at the Don Benbow Butler Spring Invitational at two under par with a team score of 558. HostButler and IndianHills are in second place with team scores of 559, while both teams shot 280 in the first round and 279 in the second round on Monday. The final round of the Invitational begins Tuesday at 8 a.m. CT.

