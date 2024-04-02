Cricket boards from India, Australia and England in talks to revive Champions League T20





Mumbai: About a decade after the last edition was played, 'active discussions' are taking place between cricket boards of India, Australia and England to revive the Champions League, a club-based international T20 competition. The last edition of the CLT20 was held in India in 2014 with Chennai Super Kings winning the title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Bengaluru. The edition involved three teams from India, two each from Australia and South Africa and one team each from Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand. No fewer than six editions of the CLT20 were played between 2009-2010 and 2014-2015, four of which were in India and two in South Africa. The tournament was won twice each by Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, while Australia's New South Wales and Sydney Sixers won it once each. While the cricket calendar remains packed, the biggest challenge would be finding a window to revive such an event, says Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins, who is aware of the discussions taking place between the three International cricket's largest governing bodies. “I think the (previous edition of) the Champions League was ahead of its time. The T20 landscape wasn't mature enough at the time. I think it is now,” Cummins told the media during the announcement of partnering with KheloMore to launch the Melbourne Cricket Academy in India. “I know there are active discussions between Cricket Australia (CA), ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) about (reviving) the Champions League,” he said . “It's just trying to find a window where you can see when you're actually playing that, because you also have all the ICC tournaments. It could be that the first version of the Champions League will be for the women… (it could be are cricketers who play in the) WPL, the Hundred and the WBBL,” he added. Cummins said he was in regular discussions with CA's CEO Nick Hockley on the revival of CLT20, but added that BCCI secretary Jay Shah could also shed some light on it. “I'm constantly talking to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley about a Champions League because I think it's quite important to bring that back,” he said. “It's being talked about. It's probably a question to ask Jay Shah (BCCI secretary). But from the Australian cricket perspective, we're very open to the idea of ​​the Champions League. It's about providing a window into find the FTP.” , but I think this is the next step in the evolution of cricket,” he added. Drawing a comparison between club-based international competition such as the Champions League in football, Cummins said cricket is at a similar stage of finding the balance between international and club-based competitions. “We still haven't figured out which competition is the best. IPL, PSL or the Big Bash? The only way we can show that is by pitting the Melbourne Stars against Karachi Kings or the Mumbai Indians,” Cummins said . “Our big ambition is to have the Indian players play in the Big Bash,” he said. “(The) Champions League is long overdue. Look what the Champions League does for football, the World Cup is fantastic and the Champions League is (also) there every time. The idea of ​​the Mumbai Indians against the Melbourne Stars playing at the MCG would be as exciting as India playing Australia at the MCG,” he added. (Published April 2, 2024, 11:46 am IS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-australia-and-england-cricket-boards-in-talks-to-revive-champions-league-t20-2961814 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos