LSU settles case involving sexual assault and domestic violence allegations against football players





BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU and 10 former students who sued the school over alleged abuse of sexual assault and domestic violence complaints against players and others at Louisiana's flagship state university have settled the case. The Court has learned that the parties in this case have settled all of their claims and have agreed to resolve this dispute amicably, U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter wrote in a March 28 order dismissing the case. Settlement terms were not disclosed. Four of the plaintiffs in the 2021 civil case accused former star running back Derrius Guice of sexual misconduct. Another accuser, former LSU women's tennis player Jade Lewis, said LSU failed to properly respond to reports that she was punched by former Tigers receiver Drake Davis while the two were in a relationship. The lawsuit focused on federal Title IX laws that prohibit discrimination, harassment or violence on the basis of sex. The accusations from female students about a decade ago affected former university leaders after they left school. Former LSU coach Les Miles and ex-university president F. King Alexander were out of jobs elsewhere. Miles, who won a national title while coaching at LSU from 2005 to 2016, lost his job at Kansas in 2021. Oregon State fired Alexander as president. He was in the same job at LSU when allegations that Miles made inappropriate sexual advances toward female students working in the office were kept private by the university and its law firm in 2013, despite a recommendation by then-athletic director Joe Alleva that Miles be fired. LSU hired the law firm Husch Blackwell to review the university's handling of sexual misconduct complaints and its report was widely distributed in 2021. The company's 148-page findings looked at issues across campus, including complaints against student association members. But the high-profile complaints involved players including Guice, who was fired by his NFL club in Washington in 2020 after an arrest for domestic violence. Husch Blackwell concluded that LSU had failed to commit resources to Title IX compliance and instead tended to provide more resistance than assistance to alleged victims. Allegations of sexual misconduct or physical abuse have reportedly been filed against nine players who played under Ed Orgeron, who succeeded Miles as coach during the 2016 season. Orgeron coached LSU to an undefeated record and national championship in the 2019 season. Some of the accused players were disciplined and eventually left LSU, but others, including Guice, left the school in good standing and were selected in the NFL draft. The Husch Blackwell review focused the criticism more on LSU administrators, noting that coaches generally lack the expertise to handle sexual misconduct complaints and should refer them to Title IX compliance officers. The most severe punishment imposed on current LSU employees was suspensions of approximately one month to associate athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar. They appeared to have mishandled several complaints of sexual misconduct. ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

