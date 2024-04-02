Tennis coaches take different approaches to their doubles lineups

Baseball and softball coaches aren't the only spring skippers who regularly scratch their heads trying to figure out a lineup card.

Tennis is also a mind game, especially when it comes to doubles.

In Public school tennis in Maryland, team scores consist of two singles matches and three doubles matches, meaning 60% of the outcome is determined in doubles. So while the first singles match, where typically the strongest players show their stuff, gets the most attention, the third doubles match featuring the last two players in a team's lineup can just as often determine the team's outcome.

“Third doubles, a lot of times it's just consistency,” South Hagerstown coach Jason Kamler said. “If you can find a team that is consistent, keeps the ball in the court and plays smart tennis, you don't need anything flashy there, it's just about consistency.”

The Rebels hosted cross-town rival North Hagerstown on Monday and came away with a pair of wins, 4-1 in the girls game and 3-2 in the boys game.

The Hubs and Rebels girls teams entered the early season showdown with matching 2-0 records. So did their No. 1 doubles teams, a pair of veteran units battling to a 10-point tiebreaker. South's Riley Troxell and Lindsay Rasco defeated North's Sofia Galvan and Emily Gasaway 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Troxell went 21-4 and Rasco finished 10-3 in doubles matches in 2023. Galvan and Gasaway teamed 16 times last year for a 13-3 mark.

Having such recurring experience in a doubles lineup is the exception rather than the norm, and a luxury for coaches. Often, experienced doubles players move up the ladder to singles as they move up the ranks, leaving coaches to juggle doubles lineups.

Hubs coach Uriel Galvan prefers to draft his doubles teams early and have them play together throughout the season, possibly moving up or down the lineup as a unit based on the results of the practice challenges.

“In our case, where we only have a few tennis players who play year-round, it's just a matter of who is in your top eight (players) and then grouping them accordingly in the ladder order,” Galvan said. “I just go straight down and keep (the doubles teams) together. Then it's up to them to challenge each other. … We prefer to just practice with the kids (on their teams) and work on things we can improve, instead of trying to find different alternatives.”

The Rebels, on the other hand, mix and match their teams much more often. South has fielded different teams in each of the three boys doubles spots, as well as the third girls doubles spot, in each of the three matches so far.

The countless ways to strategically combine players can be dizzying. Are you trying to pair a right-handed and a left-handed? Merge a strong net player with a strong baseliner or server? Maybe go all-in on some offensive net rushers?

Or the link may have less to do with physical talents and more to do with personalities and temperaments.

“You just try to find teams that can complement each other,” Kamler said. “Sometimes it's just personalities. Sometimes it's different styles of play. You just want to find two players who can play well together. Sometimes you look for a veteran with a younger player, someone who is kind of a stabilizing factor.” force it out there.

“Sometimes you think you have that figured out early in the season, but it does take some experimentation to figure it out along the way. … We had to mix and match after the first few games because we're seeing some things which we think will compliment other players.”