Two-day, drama-filled match results in a 4-2 Wolf Pack victory





Next game: New Mexico 5/4/2024 | 12.00 April 5 (Fri) / 12:00 New Mexico History RENO, Nev. Nearly a full day after the first serve, Nevada Men's Tennis defeated San Diego State 4-2 in their home conference opener. The Wolf Pack (5-10, 1-1 MW) qualified Monday afternoon and won two of the three remaining games. The match started on Sunday with Nevada winning the top-level doubles match. Matheo Coupu And Youssef Kadiri defeated Alexander Mandma and Robin Parts 6-3. San Diego State won its two remaining matches to win the doubles point. On court two, Johannes Seeman and Eugenio Gonzalez came back from a 3-1 deficit and lost Loris Zisswiller And Remy Tregoures . Bora Sengul and Chikaya Sato opened the third flight match with a break against Edgar Destouët And Greg Valente . The Aztecs' break led them to the match victory as the teams held serve for the remainder of the match. One match flew by and all three sets were over before any other match had finished. Seeman won the first set 6-3, but Coupu won 12 of the next 15 games, winning sets two and three, 6-2, 6-1. Zisswiller and Sengul traded games throughout set one, forcing a tiebreak which Sengul clinched to lead 4-3. Zisswiller came back to win the last four points of the tiebreak and the set. The match started to heat up in the second set of the match between Zisswiller and Sengul. Sengul pulled off several antics to get under Zisswiller's shoes and eventually caught the attention of the chair referee who gave Sengul a game penalty. The penalty helped Zisswiller claim four straight plays, including two stoppages, to win the match, giving Nevada a 2–1 lead. Just before the rain started, San Diego State pulled one point back to tie the doubles, 2-2. Parts defeated Trégourès via two breaks, one in each set. Components won the match 6-4, 7-5. When the match was suspended, the Pack held the lead in all three matches that had yet to conclude. On court three, Kadiri lost the first set 6-2 to Sato, but won a tight second set 7-5. Destouet's match produced the same results, with Gonzalez winning the first set 6-2 before Destouet leveled the four-match tie with a 7-5 set victory. Ultimately, Valente defeated Madma on court six to win the first set 7-6 (5), before Mandma took an impressive 5-0 lead in the second set when rain and hail interrupted the match. On Monday, San Diego State came out blazing, with court three tied at 1-1 in the final set and a tie on court four. Valente managed to win a game before losing the second set 6-1 to Mandma. Destouet and Gonzalez held their service games throughout the match, leading to a 6-4 set win for Destouet, highlighting the importance of Destouet's first game break on Sunday. Destouet and Gonzalez flared up throughout the match, exchanging words several times and receiving warnings from the referee. The Pack took the dual on court three when Kadiri won his final set 6-3. Chikaya seemed to take a 4-3 lead, while Kadiri left a love-40 on his own serve. However, the Moroccan came back to force the deuce and won the decisive point to take the 4-3 lead for himself. Kadiri then broke Chikaya and held serve for the match and the double victory. Nevada's win evens their Mountain West campaign and improves to 1-1 in conference play. The Pack stays home Friday for an afternoon game against the visiting New Mexico Lobos (10-7, 1-0 MW). The Lobos are coming off a 4-3 win against ranked Utah State. Full results San Diego State 2, Nevada 4 Double No. 1 Coupu/Kadiri (NEV) defeated. Mandma/Parts (SDSU), 6-3

No. 2 Seeman/Gonzalez (SDSU) def. Zisswiller/Trégourès (NEV), 7-5

No. 3 Sengul/Sato (SDSU) defeated. Destouet/Valente (NEV), 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2 Singles No. 1 Coupu (NEV) final. Seeman (SDSU), 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Zisswiller (NEV) def. Sengul (SDSU), 7-6 (4), 6-3

No. 3 Kadiri (NEV) final. Sato (SDSU), 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

No. 4 Destouet (NEV) defeated. González (SDSU), 2-6, 7-5, 6-4

No. 5 parts (SDSU) final. Trégourès (NEV), 6-4, 7-5

No. 6 Mandma (SDSU) vs. Valente (NEV), 6-7 (5), 6-1, 3-2, unf.

Order of FinishL 1, 2, 5, 4, 3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nevadawolfpack.com/news/2024/4/1/mens-tennis-two-day-drama-filled-match-results-in-wolf-pack-4-2-victory.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos