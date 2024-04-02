Cricket boards from India, Australia and England in talks to revive Champions League T20

About a decade after the last edition was played, “active discussions” are taking place between cricket boards of India, Australia and England to revive the Champions League, a club-based international T20 competition.

The last edition of the CLT20 was held in India in 2014 with Chennai Super Kings winning the title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Bengaluru. The edition involved three teams from India, two each from Australia and South Africa and one team each from Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand.

No fewer than six editions of the CLT20 were played between 2009-2010 and 2014-2015, four of which were in India and two in South Africa. The tournament was won twice each by Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, while Australia's New South Wales and Sydney Sixers won it once each.

While the cricket calendar remains packed, the biggest challenge would be finding a window to revive such an event, says Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins, who is aware of the discussions taking place between the three International cricket's largest governing bodies.

“I think the (previous edition of) the Champions League was ahead of its time. The T20 landscape wasn't mature enough at the time. I think it is now,” Cummins told the media during the announcement of partnering with KheloMore to launch the Melbourne Cricket Academy in India.

“I know there are active discussions between Cricket Australia (CA), ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) about (reviving) the Champions League,” he said .

“It's just trying to find a window where you can see when you're actually playing that, because you also have all the ICC tournaments. It could be that the first version of the Champions League will be for the women… (it could be are cricketers who play in the) WPL, the Hundred and the WBBL,” he added.

Cummins said he was in regular discussions with CA's CEO Nick Hockley on the revival of CLT20, but added that BCCI secretary Jay Shah could also shed some light on it.

“I'm constantly talking to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley about a Champions League because I think it's quite important to bring that back,” he said.

“It's being talked about. It's probably a question to ask Jay Shah (BCCI secretary). But from the Australian cricket perspective, we're very open to the idea of ​​the Champions League. It's about providing a window into find the FTP.” , but I think this is the next step in the evolution of cricket,” he added.

Drawing a comparison between club-based international competition such as the Champions League in football, Cummins said cricket is at a similar stage of finding the balance between international and club-based competitions.

“We still haven't figured out which competition is the best. IPL, PSL or the Big Bash? The only way we can show that is by pitting the Melbourne Stars against Karachi Kings or the Mumbai Indians,” Cummins said .

“Our big ambition is to have the Indian players play in the Big Bash,” he said.

“(The) Champions League is long overdue. Look what the Champions League does for football, the World Cup is fantastic and the Champions League is there every time (too).

“The idea of ​​Mumbai Indians playing Melbourne Stars at the MCG would be as exciting as India playing Australia at the MCG,” he added.