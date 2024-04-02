Sports
Aiva Schmitz serves up early conference wins for Gophers tennis – The Minnesota Daily
The Gophers women's tennis team won their third conference match on Sunday after sophomore Aiva Schmitz defeated Iowas Barbora Pokorna in third place in singles.
The Gophers upset the No. 62 ranked Hawkeyes 4-1.
Schmitz marked the third time this season that she finished a conference game with a win.
All three of Schmitz's matches this year ended with her winning the match point, followed by her teammates running up and hugging her while jumping up and down.
Schmitz comes from a family of professional athletes. Her father played professional tennis on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour for 10 years. Her mother played basketball at Marquette University and then professionally in Australia, Luxembourg and Germany.
They always told me about big moments that make everything worth it, like all the hours on the court, and it was, Schmitz said.
Even when matches don't go her way, Schmitz has a strategy. Go Gophs, she says to herself throughout the game.
Schmitz said that when she cheers on the team or herself, someone usually hears her and cheers back.
It gives you that extra strength when you're nervous and you're thinking, 'Oh man, I really have to win this point,'” Schmitz said.
In April, the Gophers will play six Big Ten teams and end the month with the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Gophers have lost four straight games before the conference opener. In three of those four games, the team was one point away from victory.
Gophers head coach Lois Arterberry said the team's win against Indiana helped them move into their next game in a positive way.
“We definitely needed to make a little mental change,” Arterberry said.
Schmitz, agreeing with Arterberry, said the team played with a newfound level of confidence after beating Indiana.
You could see that the burden had been lifted from us and that we were even better the next day, Schmitz said.
Emma Belluomini said she was among the Gophers who fell victim to mental exhaustion from the multiple losses early in the spring season. She added that she wanted to focus on her mental game during conference play.
The freshman from Lucca, Italy, started both the spring and fall seasons by winning 10 consecutive matches. Belluomini won both of her singles matches this weekend and said she has noticed an improvement in her serve since arriving in Minnesota.
I made some mistakes [on the serve] when I first came here, Belluomini said. I feel like I've worked a lot on the serve and am a little more aggressive.
With six regular season games remaining, Arterberry said the next month will be tough both mentally and physically, adding that her team has no time to complain.
Schmitz said she knows the team can compete with top-tier teams after three conference wins and several close losses.
These are the big games and all teams will be good, Schmitz said.
The Gophers travel to Champaign, Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini on Friday and Northwestern on Sunday. Both teams are among the top 50 in the country.
