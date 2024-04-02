Darrell Davis: Saskatchewan's sad news source: Hockey Night in Canada

Wolseley loses the bid for Hockeyville in a county that simply cannot win Photo by KEVIN KONING / KEVIN KING

Article content Hockey Night in Canada, that long-standing national institution, brought sad news to Saskatchewan on Saturday: Saskatchewan is spiraling further into debt. And Wolseley is not becoming Hockeyville. How much bad news can this province handle in one TV program?

Article content Anyone watching the CBC's regional HNIC broadcast between the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabers saw Premier Scott Moe touting his government's recent classroom, healthcare and communities budget after commercial after commercial. The feel-good ads were paid for by the taxpayer-funded Saskatchewan Party Caucus.

Article content Too bad HNIC host Ron MacLean couldn't ask: How much will Saskatchewan be in debt now? It's a commercial! The Regina Pats also ran commercials to promote season ticket sales for their next WHL season. Prices were not stated. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also took no questions during the first break as he announced and congratulated Ontario's Elliot Lake as the winner of this year's Kraft Hockeyville promotion. Left unsaid, like the blame, was Wolseley not winning. Nor do Cochrane, Alta., or Enderby, B.C., the other finalists. In the 18 years of Hockeyville, no Saskatchewan community has won the top prize. Although the format has changed over the years, there are nine finalists from this province: Wilcox in 2008, Humboldt in 2009, Swift Current in 2014, Unity in 2017, Lafleche in 2018, Wilkie in 2019, Pense in 2020, Lumsden in 2021 and Wolseley in 2024. This year, Kraft is awarding Heinz $250,000 for arena repairs at Elliot Lake, plus $10,000 in youth hockey equipment from the NHL Players Association and hosting privileges for an NHL preseason game.

Article content

Article content Money can be earned with that practice game. It sounded like if Wolseley had won it could have hosted the match in Regina. Wolseley, Cochrane and Enderby will still receive $25,000 each plus $10,000 in equipment. Wolseley's 44-year-old arena, a beautiful town of almost 900 residents about 95 kilometers east of Regina on the Trans-Canada Highway, has an ice production facility that has outlived its life expectancy by 25 years. The larger award could have paid about 40 percent of the cost of replacing the plant. Excluding carbon tax, if Moe can help it. The other finalists are larger communities than Wolseley, with their own arena issues. Canadians were encouraged to vote online multiple times for their choice. The voting results are not announced. Kraft Heinz is a huge company. As a sponsor of Hockeyvilles, she can carry out this promotion in any way she wishes and award the prizes to anyone she wants. The company is generously handing out $325,000 to the finalists, and is apparently working with the NHLPA to provide hockey equipment. Kraft Heinz has clearly developed a sponsorship deal with the NHL strong enough for the commissioner to go on air to make the official announcement.

Article content Hooray for Kraft Heinz and Hockeyville! There's really no reason for anyone to be upset about the game, but there will still be grumbling about Saskatchewan losing again. Bettman has been criticized because Canadians believe he favors having NHL franchises in the U.S. market, even though he fought to get the Jets back in Winnipeg. Bettman was also a big supporter of bringing an outdoor Heritage Classic to Reginas Mosaic Stadium 4.5 years ago. MacLean is still blamed for leaving five years ago! from outspoken analyst Don Cherry. MacLean did his usual professional hosting job on Saturday with panelists Kevin Bieksa, Kelly Hrudey, Jennifer Botterill and Elliotte Friedman, but the host is nonetheless roasted on social media. What about the criticism of the Prime Minister and his budget? That's how it goes in politics. While Moe and his fellow MLAs are about to enjoy their automatic three percent salary increases, the evening was a major downer, culminating in a Maple Leafs win. That also only plays well in very limited parts of Saskatchewan. Recommended by Editorial Wolseley will battle for the Kraft Hockeyville title as voting begins Friday Saskatchewan government projects $273 million deficit by 2024-2025 amid record spending

Article content