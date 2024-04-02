The chain is a joint venture between the PGA golf legend and TaylorMade.





DAYTONA BEACH Nearly a year after PGA golf legend Tiger Woods announced plans to bring a PopStroke miniature golf/family entertainment center to Daytona Beach, construction has finally begun on the facility at Tomoka Town Center. “Expected to open later this year, the venue will feature a small-scale golf course with sand traps and greens, a full-service restaurant, outdoor dining area and games, sports bar, ice cream parlor and playground. Stay tuned for the grand opening,” wrote Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry in a post on his Facebook page Monday evening. The News-Journal could not immediately reach Henry or officials with the North American Development Group, the developer of Tomoka Town Center, for comment. Here's what we know about the project so far: When does it open? According to PopStroke's website, the chain's Daytona Beach location is at 1293 Cornerstone Blvd. The opening is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year. Where is construction taking place? Tomoka Town Center is an outdoor shopping center located at the southeast corner of Exit 265 of Interstate 95, also known as the I-95/LPGA Boulevard interchange. The project site for PopStroke is a 3.56-acre vacant lot on the east side of Cornerstone Boulevard, across from the north entrance to Tanger Outlets shopping center. Did PopStroke buy his property? According to Volusia County property records, as of Tuesday morning the answer is no. The parcel remains owned by West Palm Beach-based North American Development Center, doing business as “Tomoka Town Center Phase I LLC.” However, the fact that construction is now underway indicates that the Jupiter, Florida-based PopStroke chain has signed a long-term lease or that a purchase of the property is in the works but may not have been completed. What will it offer? PopStroke describes itself on its website as an “experiential golf and casual dining concept that combines a dynamic, technologically advanced golf environment with food and beverage.” The big draw are two 18-hole mini-golf courses on artificial grass with a mix of fairways, bunkers and roughs, similar to what golfers encounter on a full-size course. The Daytona Beach PopStroke will also include a full-service restaurant, an outdoor play area with corn hole and ping pong, a children's playground, LED televisions and a Jumbotron TV screen. The restaurant offers an “extensive variety of craft beer, wine, ice cream and food to enjoy on and off the course,” according to its website. “Unique to PopStroke is the PopStroke app and the jumbotron leaderboard. Each guest will keep a commemorative PopStroke TaylorMade ball with their round of golf.” What is Tiger Woods' involvement in the project? Woods, the 15-time major champion and 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, is co-owner of the PopStroke chain. Another partner in the venture is Carlsbad, California-based TaylorMade, a leading manufacturer of high-quality golf equipment and golf balls.

