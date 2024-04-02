Men's track and field hosts Hamilton Outdoor Invitational





CLINTON, N.Y. Hamilton College Saleh Eltayeb '24 finished first in the triple jump for the Continentals at their own Hamilton Outdoor Invitational at Pritchard Track on Saturday, March 30. Eltayeb recorded a score of 12.61 meters (41 feet, 4.5 inches) in the triple jump. A few other Hamilton athletes came close to winning an event. Edwin Mensah-Boateng '25 was second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.93 seconds and tied for third in the high jump with a height of 1.74 meters (5 feet, 8.5 inches). James Gallagher '24 took second place in the 800 meters with a time of 1:58.80, and Peter Cuomo '24 landed third place in the long jump with a leap of 6.45 meters (21 feet, 2 inches). Michael Fasano '25 set personal bests in four throwing events, including the shot put, when he finished fifth out of 31 athletes with a throw of 13.33 meters (43 feet, 9 inches). The Continentals will compete in the Pioneer Spring Invitational at Utica University on Saturday, April 6. TOP PERFORMANCE 100 meters (67 athletes)

19. Nico Obregon '27, 11.50 seconds

25. Mateo Alvarez '27, 11.60 200 meters (63 athletes)

10. Peter Cuomo '24, 22.43 seconds (PR)

21. Benjamin Ingram '25, 23.34 (PR)

26. Alvarez, 23.51 400 meters (19 athletes)

5. Ingram, 51.35 seconds (PR) 800 meters (38 athletes)

2. James Gallagher '24, 1:58.80

5. Brogan Deem-Ranzetta '24, 2:00.95

8. Andreas Goetzmann '27, 2:03.89 1,500 meters (47 athletes)

5. Jack Quinn '27, 4:03.19

10. Hugh Williams '26, 4:08.00 (PR) 5,000 meters (21 athletes)

6. James Trigilio '27, 15:47.85

8. Edward Trenk '25, 15:54.72 110 meters hurdles (17 athletes)

2. Edwin Mensah-Boateng '25, 15.93 seconds High jump (14 athletes)

T3. Mensah-Boateng, 1.74 meters (5 feet, 8.5 inches) Long jump (40 athletes)

3. Cuomo, 6.45 meters (21 feet, 2 inches)

8. Saleh Eltayeb '24, 6.35 (20 feet, 10 inches) Triple jump (13 athletes)

1. Eltayeb, 12.61 meters (41 feet, 4.5 inches) Shot put (31 athletes)

5. Michael Fasano '25, 13.33 meters (43 feet, 9 inches, PR) Discus throw (35 athletes)

9. Fasano, 37.09 meters (121 feet, 8 inches, PR) Javelin throw (20 athletes)

9. Quinn Zurolo '27, 38.40 meters (126 feet, 0 inches)

