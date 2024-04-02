Sports
Turning points in USF football transformation under Alex Golesh
TAMPA Donovan Jennings has experienced the highs and lows of USF football over the past six years.
The Gaither High alumnus' signature was announced the same day of 2017 the Bulls finished their second season with 10 or more wins all-time. Jennings won the first seven games of his Bulls career, lost eight of the next 45 and turned things around with a 7-6 farewell campaign. He was a starting offensive tackle before ground broke on the indoor practice facility and stuck around long enough to spend his recent pro day inside.
I have certainly seen the ups and downs of this program, but it was certainly good last year to lay the foundation for the new USF to come, Jennings said. I can't wait to see what they have in the next few years.
That's being built on the practice fields and, yes, indoor facility as USF continues to work through Alex Golesh's second spring. But exit interviews with Jennings and other departing Bulls explain how that foundation was formed.
And more specifically: when.
When Coach Golesh got here, Daquan Evans, the defending MVP of the Boca Raton Bowl blowout, said. Just changing our process, getting our preparation right and just being a man on and off the field and being a responsible person in life. When I saw that and saw the progress throughout the season, as you all probably saw, I knew this program was going in the right direction.
Jennings felt the same twist last spring. Jeff Scott's coaching change wasn't the only cause, but the turnover freshened the locker room.
You could just feel a different energy in the air, Jennings said. The boys expected to win the day and win the training every day. That's about when I saw the change and just the shift in dynamics in the culture.
Cornerback Braxton Clark noticed the shift later, a few weeks after transferring from Nebraska. As summer workouts headed into preseason camp, the Orlando native saw an increase in responsibility. Players no longer showed up late or skipped things altogether.
We just honed in on the little things, Clark said, and the little things led to the bigger things, which was us winning games.
The biggest turning point of all, however, was a game that USF did not win.
“I would say the Alabama game turned our program around,” Evans said.
Stay up to date on the Tampa Bays sports scene
Subscribe to our free Sports Today newsletter
We'll send you news and analysis every day about the Bucs, Lightning, Rays and Floridas college football teams.
Clark described the 17-3 loss as closer to the score than heartbreaking. And that's perhaps why the game was so monumental.
It would have been easy to accept the result as a moral victory, a down-to-earth game against a playoff team led by the greatest coach in college football history. Golesh didn't see it that way.
Moral victories are for losers, Golesh said publicly afterwards. Winners win.
Golesh's message, Clark said, was the same behind closed doors. The takeaway wasn't that USF almost won; it's that USF should won. And if the Bulls had to beat a premier program, why couldn't they handle the rest of their schedule?
It was at that moment we realized, we actually have a decent team, we can do something this year, said Clark, an NFL hopeful who trains at Tampas athlete innovations. You could tell that people just had a different motivation at that moment, determination.
That newfound determination played out for the rest of the season, ending a four-year bowl drought. While it accomplished one of Jennings' goals, he and his departing teammates see that as just a good starting point for the future.
They made it to a bowl game, Clark said, so why can't they win a conference championship?
USF spring football game
When: April 13, 2 p.m
Where: Corbett Stadium, USF campus
More information: gousfbulls.com
Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter and receive daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.
Never miss the latest news about your favorite sports teams in Tampa Bay. Follow our reporting Instagram, X And Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tampabay.com/sports/bulls/2024/04/02/usf-football-turnaround-alex-golesh-south-florida/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan turkeys lose Istanbul and Ankara in crucial local elections. Why is this important
- Highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) virus infection reported in person in the United States | CDC Online Newsroom
- Hollywood actress delivers powerful gospel-themed message about being 'saved from death' – Faithwire
- Turning points in USF football transformation under Alex Golesh
- Aditya Birla Fashion Upper Circuit: Aditya Birla Fashion shares jump 15% following Madura Fashion's proposed demerger
- Microsoft is working on developing an Xbox AI chatbot
- Sunak calls on Israel to ‘urgently investigate’ Gaza aid worker deaths
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- 'SCTV' and 'Freaks and Geeks' Actor Was 82
- Investing in AI and the new technology revolution
- Why are rural communities turning to the far right in France? | BBC Newsnight
- Imran Khan claims 'poisoned food' was given to his wife, says: 'I know who is behind this' – World News