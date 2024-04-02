Turning points in USF football transformation under Alex Golesh

TAMPA Donovan Jennings has experienced the highs and lows of USF football over the past six years.

The Gaither High alumnus' signature was announced the same day of 2017 the Bulls finished their second season with 10 or more wins all-time. Jennings won the first seven games of his Bulls career, lost eight of the next 45 and turned things around with a 7-6 farewell campaign. He was a starting offensive tackle before ground broke on the indoor practice facility and stuck around long enough to spend his recent pro day inside.

I have certainly seen the ups and downs of this program, but it was certainly good last year to lay the foundation for the new USF to come, Jennings said. I can't wait to see what they have in the next few years.

That's being built on the practice fields and, yes, indoor facility as USF continues to work through Alex Golesh's second spring. But exit interviews with Jennings and other departing Bulls explain how that foundation was formed.

And more specifically: when.

When Coach Golesh got here, Daquan Evans, the defending MVP of the Boca Raton Bowl blowout, said. Just changing our process, getting our preparation right and just being a man on and off the field and being a responsible person in life. When I saw that and saw the progress throughout the season, as you all probably saw, I knew this program was going in the right direction.

Jennings felt the same twist last spring. Jeff Scott's coaching change wasn't the only cause, but the turnover freshened the locker room.

You could just feel a different energy in the air, Jennings said. The boys expected to win the day and win the training every day. That's about when I saw the change and just the shift in dynamics in the culture.

Cornerback Braxton Clark noticed the shift later, a few weeks after transferring from Nebraska. As summer workouts headed into preseason camp, the Orlando native saw an increase in responsibility. Players no longer showed up late or skipped things altogether.

We just honed in on the little things, Clark said, and the little things led to the bigger things, which was us winning games.

The biggest turning point of all, however, was a game that USF did not win.

“I would say the Alabama game turned our program around,” Evans said.

Clark described the 17-3 loss as closer to the score than heartbreaking. And that's perhaps why the game was so monumental.

It would have been easy to accept the result as a moral victory, a down-to-earth game against a playoff team led by the greatest coach in college football history. Golesh didn't see it that way.

Moral victories are for losers, Golesh said publicly afterwards. Winners win.

Golesh's message, Clark said, was the same behind closed doors. The takeaway wasn't that USF almost won; it's that USF should won. And if the Bulls had to beat a premier program, why couldn't they handle the rest of their schedule?

It was at that moment we realized, we actually have a decent team, we can do something this year, said Clark, an NFL hopeful who trains at Tampas athlete innovations. You could tell that people just had a different motivation at that moment, determination.

That newfound determination played out for the rest of the season, ending a four-year bowl drought. While it accomplished one of Jennings' goals, he and his departing teammates see that as just a good starting point for the future.

They made it to a bowl game, Clark said, so why can't they win a conference championship?

USF spring football game

When: April 13, 2 p.m

Where: Corbett Stadium, USF campus

More information: gousfbulls.com

