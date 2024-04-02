K-State tennis scores narrow victory over West Virginia | K State Sports

The K-State women's tennis team won again Saturday as sophomore Vanesa Suarez won the decisive match in a 4-3 win over West Virginia at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
No. 75 K-State (9-9, 3-7 Big 12) has won back-to-back conference games for the first time this season, starting with winning a second consecutive doubles point against the Mountaineers (13-7, 2-6 Big 12). ).
Honestly, it was just a great weekend for us,” head coach Jordan Smith said in a written statement. “We knew it was going to be two tough games because they were going to come with everything they had, which they did, Cincinnati and West Virginia. So that gets us back on track. West Virginia is a great team, they've had some great wins. We got a good ranking win, otherwise they will be in the rankings next week, and so I am very happy with how our team is doing and it all started with doubles. We've been working on getting two doubles (wins) in a row. It shows the girls that we can lead, we don't always have to play from the back.”
Manhattan High standout and freshman Jillian Harkin and senior Manami Ukita won in their second match this weekend, defeating Ting Pei Chang and Tatiana Lipatova 6-3 in the third-place match. Junior Veronika Kulhava and freshman Tereza Polakova fell short 6-3 to Michaela Kucharova and Momoko Nagato in the No. 1 position.
On the deciding court in the No. 2 seed, freshman Maralgoo Chogsomjav and sophomore Maria Santos won in a tiebreaker against Maya Bordereau and Maja Dodik 7-6 (7-1).
With the score tied at 3-3, Suarez took part in a three-set match against Love-Star Alexis. In the No. 1 position, Suarez dropped the first set 6-3 before coming back to win the second and third sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. This was her first singles victory since defeating TCU's Jade Otway on March 17.
Freshman Charlotte Keitel started the day by winning the Wildcats' first singles match, defeating second-ranked Bordereau 6-2, 6-4. Then Chogsomjav defeated Dodik in fourth place, 6-4, 6-1.
Three Wildcats fell short to the Mountaineers in straight sets. Santos could not maintain the doubles momentum, losing 6-1, 6-3 to No. 6 ranked Lipatova. Polakova faced Kucharova in the No. She finished in fifth place, dropping her sets 6-3, 6-3 and Kulhava could not fight back against Nagato, losing 6-4, 6-3.
K-State hits the road next week to take on the final two Big 12 newcomers, starting on Friday against UCF (6-10, 3-5 Big 12) at 5 p.m. in Orlando, Florida. On Sunday, the team travels to Houston (2-13, 0-8 Big 12) for an 11 a.m. matchup.