Berard named head men's hockey coach at Stonehill

Skyhawks 12e head coach in program history brings 27 years of Division I coaching experience, including eight as a head coach





Berard has been named the 12th head coach in the history of the Stonehill men's ice hockey program, with nearly 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, including eight as a Division I head coach (PHOTO COURTESY of Holy Cross Athletics)

EASTON, Mass. (April 2, 2024) – Stonehill College has mentioned David Berard as the 12e men's ice hockey head coach in program history as the program prepares for its third year at the NCAA Division I level. The announcement was made today by Stonehill Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics Dean O'Keefe, '94.

“We are pleased to welcome David Berard to Stonehill as our men's ice hockey head coach and are excited for him to lead our student-athletes as they work together to build a program that is on the rise,” said O'Keefe. “David's strong understanding of the current collegiate hockey landscape, his deep appreciation for the coach's role in guiding student-athletes on and off the ice, and his eagerness to embrace Stonehill's mission and values ​​made him the ideal candidate for this role.”

Berard comes to Stonehill after three years as Assistant Vice President/Associate Deputy Athletic Director for Coaching Excellence at Providence College, bringing eight years of experience as a head coach at the NCAA Division I level. He has a total of 29 years of coaching experience, including 19 years as a Division I assistant coach with stints at Hockey East, Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) and Atlantic Hockey. Berard, who has won more than 100 games as a head coach, also has leadership experience at USA Hockey throughout his career.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next head men's hockey coach at Stonehill College,” said Berard. “Thank you to (President) Father John Denning and Dean O'Keefe for providing the opportunity to lead the program into a new era. I am confident that with our shared vision, passion and commitment, we will be successful in building a strong and competitive Division I hockey program. I'm excited to get started and look forward to the future.”

Berard was Head Coach at the College of the Holy Cross for seven seasons from 2014-2021. He led the Crusaders to 84 wins, including 74 in Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) play, with three wins against nationally ranked non-conference opponents. Holy Cross enjoyed four consecutive winning seasons in Atlantic Hockey, earning three first-round byes in the Atlantic Hockey Tournament.

Berard guided nine All-Atlantic Hockey selections, two AHA All-Rookie team picks and three Walter Brown Award semifinalists at Holy Cross. Three Crusaders signed professional contracts in the American Hockey League (AHL) and four of Berard's players attended National Hockey League (NHL) development camps. Berard's teams performed in the classroom and recorded a team GPA of 3.25 each semester with 118 Atlantic Hockey Academic All-Stars and 12 American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-American Scholars. He led the fundraising initiatives for both the men's and women's hockey programs at Holy Cross and formed a Hockey Alumni Group for fundraising, mentorship and involvement.

Before taking the reins at Holy Cross, Berard was named interim head coach at the University of Connecticut five games into the 2012-13 season after a year as an assistant coach. He led the Huskies to their first winning season since 1999-2000 with an overall record of 19-10-3, including 14-7-3 in Atlantic Hockey for a fourth-place finish and a spot in the AHA semifinals.

Of his 21 years as an assistant coach, 19 of them at the NCAA Division I level, he spent 16 of them in three stints at Providence, his alma mater. In total, Berard helped the Friars reach three Hockey East Championship games, win the 1996 title and make three NCAA Tournament appearances in 1996, 2001 and 2014. He was instrumental in recruiting talented student-athletes to Providence , including three AHCA All-Americans, seven Hockey East All-Stars and five Hockey East All-Rookie selections. In addition, Berard recruited 23 NHL draft picks, ten of which would go on to play in the NHL, and two of his recruits represented the United States during his tenure as the IIHF U-20 World Junior Championship.

Berard served as a top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at CCHA member Lake Superior State University from 1996 to 1998 after starting two years as coach at Colby College. He has been heavily involved in player development for USA Hockey at the national, district and local levels and served as an assistant coach for the USA Hockey Under-17 Select Team in the summer of 2004, which won the silver medal at the Five Nations Tournament in Germany. .





Berard led the men's hockey program at Holy Cross for four seven seasons, recording more than 100 career wins in eight combined seasons as a Division I head coach (PHOTO COURTESY Holy Cross Athletics)

In his administrative role at Providence during the three years, Berard was a member of the executive staff and leadership team that set strategic direction and priorities and participated in decision-making on all athletic department matters. He served as a coaching development mentor, provided direct support and guidance to 13 Friar head coaches, served as sports administrator for the nationally ranked men's and women's ice hockey programs and was the institution's primary representative at Hockey East administrative meetings.

“David's extensive experience as a collegiate head coach and assistant coach is impressive,” O'Keefe continued. “His background as a senior athletics administrator, former student-athlete and parent of two Division I student-athletes gives him the unique ability to look through a variety of critical collegiate hockey lenses in his new role.”

Berard is a 1992 graduate of Providence, where he was a four-year letterwinner on the men's ice hockey team and helped lead the Friars to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.

What they say about coach Berard:

“We would like to congratulate David on his new coaching position at Stonehill College. He has always stated that his passion was coaching, and we are excited that he can fulfill that. David has been a great teammate and colleague to many of us at Providence College “We believe David will be successful in building the men's ice hockey program at Stonehill. We wish David and Lynne all the best as they will forever be valued members of the Friar family.”

– Steve Napolillo, Providence College athletic director

“David has worked on all sides of successful programs in men's hockey. His longtime experience at the Division I level, combined with his passion, vision and skills, will help build Stonehill's men's hockey program from the ground up.”

– Nate Leaman, Providence College men's hockey head coach

“This is a great addition to Stonehill. As they look to take their hockey program to the next level, David Berard is the right coach to help them do that. College hockey is in a better place with David behind the bench.”

– Brian Riley, Army West Point men's hockey head coach

“I am excited about David and the opportunity that lies ahead for Stonehill. David is a passionate teacher, and his knowledge and organizational skills will help Stonehill continue to grow as a Division I program. It is an excellent appointment. “

– Paul Pooley, University of Notre Dame men's hockey head coach

“I was fortunate to work for David early in my career, and that experience helped develop me into the coach I am today. Congratulations to Stonehill for hiring such a great person to bring their program to to lead the future. David is a relentless worker who is passionate about what he does, and I am so pleased that he will have the opportunity to lead the Stonehill Hockey Program into the future.”

– Brock Sheahan, University of Notre Dame men's hockey head coach

“David is an experienced leader who is uniquely qualified with both head coaching and administrative backgrounds to build the Stonehill program as they continue their Division I transition. He is invested in the development and experience of each student-athlete, both on and off the ice. a program that all stakeholders will be involved in and of which they will be proud. I am happy for David and for the great community of Stonehill College.”

– Nick Smith, College of the Holy Cross, Assistant Director of Athletics

Stonehill offers 23 varsity intercollegiate athletics programs that compete at the NCAA Division I level as members of the Northeastern Conference, Women's Hockey Alliance of New England And Intercollegiate horse show association. The Skyhawks are currently in their second year of a four-year transition to full Division I status, beginning in 2026-2027.

For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media at Tweet And Facebook. Fans can also check out the Stonehill Skyhawks mobile app on iTunes and the Android Market.