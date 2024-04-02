Aruna threatens legal action against World Table Tennis





Table tennis star Quadri Aruna has launched a fiery attack on the World Table Tennis (WTT), questioning its practices after points deductions and an undisclosed fine. Aruna has threatened legal action if he is denied justice by the WTT. The WTT, founded in 2019 by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organizes commercialized table tennis tournaments. Aruna's frustration stems from the mandatory nature of these events, the unpaid prize money and what he considers unfair punishments.

Grudges In a series of posts on social media On Monday, Aruna addressed the WTT directly: “Why exactly should participation in the World Table Tennis CHAMPIONS World Cup be mandatory if I do not have a paid contract with you? Why exactly do I have to leave my club that pays my salary and play WTT EVENTS? Why is this really mandatory?” he wondered.

Aruna emphasizes the financial pressure this brings, especially given the unpaid profits: “I have a family to take care of and I have to pay bills every month. Why exactly should I be forced to play where I won't win any money? Several prize pools have yet to be paid by WTT, forcing players to play. My prize money from the cup final, Doha star contender and Goa star contender and even prize money from Singapore are yet to be received and why exactly do I have to leave my contract with my clubs and play WTT CHAMPIONS IN KOREA and lose my contract with my clubs? ” Aruna shared details of how he struggled to participate in one of the World Championships but was unable to due to illness and was ultimately punished: “I was supposed to travel to Korea but unfortunately I was very sick for five days with chronic diarrhea. Do I really have to die because I wanted to play?” He emphasizes that Nigeria, faced with financial constraints, relied on him: “Nigeria did not have enough players due to financial reasons, so my name was always on the list. For the same reason they could not participate in the junior championships.” Accusations of bias Aruna insists he was unfairly punished by the WTT: “My first sin is that I was ill with chronic diarrhea, that I could not participate in the world championships in Korea and that I could not get the doctors to report on time while I was sick and my appeal was rejected.” He raises concerns about racial prejudice: “Is that because I am black, African and Nigerian? I've worked so hard to be where I am today. I should not suffer for an offense I did not commit.”

Threat of legal action Aruna has taken a strong stand: "If this verdict is not changed against me, we will definitely go to court. I will never be a slave to WTT and play for bad prize money." Aruna's public outburst has divided opinion, with some praising his bravery while others suggesting there are better ways to resolve the issues he had with the WTT.

