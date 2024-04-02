Obuya's departure closes the chapter on Kenya's greatest cricket story

Kenya's progress to the semi-finals of the 2003 Cricket World Cup remains the best performance by an associated country at the global One Day International (ODI) tournament to date.

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya co-hosted the global competition. The Kenyan team included Hitesh Modi, Kennedy Obuya, Ravi Shah, David Obuya, Brijal Patel, Steve Tikolo, Thomas Odoyo and Tony Suji. Other players included Collins Obuya, Maurice Odumbe, Aasif Karim, Martin Suji, Joseph Angara, Peter Ongondo and Alpesh Vadher.

They captivated the cricket world with their fearless, enthusiastic brand of cricket, claiming major scalps including Sri Lanka.









Well, March 23 marked the end of an important chapter in the story of that revered team following the retirement of all-rounder Collins Obuya from international duty.

He announced his retirement following Kenya's third-place play-off loss to Uganda at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Kenyan Collins Obuya plays a throw during their Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa league match against Uganda on June 10, 2023 at the Nairobi Gymkhana Ground. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group

Of the 15 players from the class of 2003, the right-hand batsman and leg-spinner was the only one still actively playing cricket.

The mind was willing, but the body sometimes said no, Obuya said of his decision to reflect on his illustrious international career that spanned more than two decades.

At the age of 42, the father of two was still easily Kenya's best player.

He ended his international career in style, smashing three half-centuries at the African Games: 58 runs off 47 balls against South Africa, 68 runs off 30 balls against Ghana and 52 runs off 29 balls against Zimbabwe.

Overall, I am very proud of my achievement, said the youngest of the famous Obuya brothers.

I played in the Under-19 World Cup, T20 World Cup (2007) and three ODI World Cups (2003, 2011). I am very grateful for that and I would like to thank everyone who supported me. I thank God that I was able to play for so long.

Dream Team

At the age of 21, Obuya was Kenya's youngest player at the 2003 World Cup. He went on to play as a leg-spinner, taking an impressive 13 wickets – a feat he attributed to playing with the best.”

In their fairytale run in 2003, Kenya defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets but lost to India and Australia by six wickets and five wickets respectively in the Super Six category.

In the group stage, Kenya got a walkover against New Zealand, beating Canada by four wickets, Sri Lanka by 53 runs and Bangladesh by 32 runs. They lost to South Africa by 10 runs and West Indies by 142 runs.

The Kenyan team at the World Cup (2003) was a dream team that I am very proud to be a part of to this day. I was the youngest and they (his teammates) shared a lot of tips with me, which contributed to my good performance, said Obuya, who also played in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

From left: Cricket legends Josphat Ababu, Josphat Irungu, David Asiji, Steve Tikolo and Nehemiah Odhiambo inspect the Sikh Union grounds on January 3, 2023 ahead of the Kenya Legends T20 match to be played on Sunday. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group

He earned man-of-the-match honors in Kenya's historic win over Sri Lanka after taking five wickets in 10 overs, conceding 24 runs. Kennedy, Shah, Odumbe, Suji, Odoyo and Karim were Kenya's other standout players at the 2003 World Cup.

Against Australia, Karim shone with three wickets and six maidens in 8.2 overs, conceding seven runs, while Kennedy top-scored with 60 runs in their famous win over Sri Lanka.

With four wickets and a maiden in 10 overs to his name, Odoyo was named man-of-the-match in their match against Canada, while Shah impressed with his 60 runs in their match against South Africa.

Odumbe took the man-of-the-match gong against Bangladesh after top-scoring with 52 runs and taking four wickets in 10 overs, conceding 38 runs.

Suji was the star against Zimbabwe after taking three wickets and earning two maidens in eight overs, conceding 19 runs.

Kenyan cricket legend Steve Tikolo (left) leads his former teammates David Asiji and Josphat Ababu during training at the Sikh Union grounds on January 3, 2023, ahead of the Kenya Legends T20 match to be played on Sunday. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | National Media Group

Angara, Odoyo and David commended Obuya for his long distinguished international career.

Obuya's work ethic has been good throughout and his fitness is great, but most of all his discipline on and off the field is what has kept him going for so long. He was very focused and knew what he wanted to achieve, said Angara, the assistant coach of the Kenyan national cricket team.

Cricket Kenya Development Director Odoyo said: Collo was always a talented player who worked his way up from a leg-spinner to one of the best hitters in the team. What he has achieved is astonishing. He has been a great servant of Kenyan cricket and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.