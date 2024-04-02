Sports
All Americans use football to address real-life issues, both on and off the field
Nkechi Okoro Carroll admits that long-running 90s series have influenced her thoughts on the show she is currently running.
Carroll is the executive producer and showrunner of All American, which tells the story of Spencer James, a South Los Angeles football player recruited to play for a Beverly Hills high school who is now in college and navigating life on campus and in his personal life. The show is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger. Daniel Ezra plays James in the series.
I grew up with the original Beverly Hills 90210 that went to 12 seasons, 14 seasons, something crazy like that. I lived because I took the ride with them from high school to adulthood, to parenthood, all that stuff, says Carroll on how she sees it All American progresses.
She adds: If it were up to me, we'd be up here All American grandparents. I love [these actors] so much, they are so incredibly talented. Every season they bring something new and great to the show. So yes, this can continue as long as everyone lets it go. I look a bit like the mafia. I told them in the beginning that they were stuck with me for life.
From day one, Carroll had a vision for the show, which is now in its sixth season. The goal was to use this story, inspired by a remarkable real-life person, as a way to authentically portray our youth, especially our Black youth in America, regardless of what neighborhood they come from , and showing what it takes to pursue an unrealistic dream.
Carroll admits she's a little more than a little emotionally invested in the series, revealing, “My editors make fun of me because I watch the show and I'm crying and they're like, 'You wrote it.' I'm like, I'm just so emotionally invested in those stories that I kind of forget about it and just go along for the ride.
Ezra isn't afraid to say he's most nervous when I have to play a football game in front of all these ex-college and NFL athletes [who work on the show]. But whether things go well or not, they are so supportive and encouraging. If you drop a pass, they're right there with you, like, you got it, you got it.
But he is also quick to say: I love it. Those are always some of my favorite days.
As for the story, Carroll says she and her writers are always keenly aware of what's really happening in the world of football.
[The show] is such a living and breathing organism. We tend to find, without even actively trying, that, for example, this happened during the Super Bowl, or this happened in whatever game, we should integrate it.
Executive producer Jamie Turner says the writers bring realism to the series by tackling current issues within the sport. One of the things that we've really been trying to explore over the last year and a half is the explosion of [the use of Name, Image and Likeness] in college sports. And as we jump ahead in terms of where [our characters] being in college, the next step is the NFL and agents, all that stuff. So we really make sure that everything we do reflects what's actually happening. And right now in college sports, athletes are king. So it is only right that we respond to that.
About this, Carroll says that to be real, the series had to be big. College football is huge. There is no small version of college football. So a lot of the conversations we had with the studio and the network were, if we're going to tell this storyline, it has to be stadium football. And we were able to achieve that.
With all the currently available content out there, Ezra says what viewers should tune in to All American because, [This series is] truly a dynamic reflection of what children are going through today. When you look at the way we've examined mental health, the way we've examined addiction, the way we've examined the pressures of student athletes, it's a great way to explore the minds and trials of young people in today's to understand America.
But, he also says, it's about the good and the bad, the love, the fun, but also the struggle of what it is to be a child today, and the joys and the highs and lows of that. For that reason alone it's worth watching.
It's not just about the male players on the show, Carroll adds. I guess what I would also say for our young girls out there is that you get dynamic, phenomenal, powerful female characters who break stereotypes and push the boundaries on any TV. has often depicted us, especially for young black women.
Overall, she believes that our show will continue to reflect the reality of the world we live in here in this country through [the characters] lives, through football, through everything. And if, in the way we handle it on the show, we can help teens navigate what's happening in the real world, that's our hope.
All American airs Mondays at 8 e/p on The CW and is available for streaming on The CW app.
