Team USA arrives in Utica for the IIHF world tournament

Team USA has arrived in town.

With an official selection and a dash of national pride, the nation's top women's hockey players arrived at the Turning Stone Resort Casino late Monday afternoon.

They will stay at the Tower hotel along with the other nine teams competing in the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship, which will take place at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

While some players drove in, others arrived by bus, all from Lake Placid, where they recently played Team Czech Republic and held the final round of tryouts to solidify the roster. The bus stopped in front of the Tower at Turning Stone in the beautiful early spring sunshine, and the players got out and began unpacking their luggage from under the vehicle.

The players were tired but excited, wearing Team USA sweats and carrying Team USA bags and water bottles. They chatted and joked with each other as they entered the hotel to check in and go to their rooms.

We've had a pretty intense week of tryouts, so putting together the team yesterday and then getting everyone here is super exciting, said No. 17 winger Britta Curl.

This is Curl's third year at the world championships. The University of Wisconsin student started skating at the age of 3 or 4; her father built an ice rink in their backyard every winter in her hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota.

Goalkeeper Aerin Frankel, #31, plays for the newly formed Professional women's hockey leagueand also started skating around the age of four. This is her fourth time appearing at the world championships.

It's obviously an honor to represent our country, and to do it on home soil is just an added bonus, Frankel said. I think it was very exciting for our group. Obviously, having to do trial lessons for a week can be stressful, and there are a lot of emotions involved, but it is of course really worth it when your name is announced at the end of the day.

Frankel is from Chappaqua, New York, so competing in the tournament in her home state is an even bigger bonus.

“We're all super excited to be here, not only on home soil and in the U.S., but also being in the state where I grew up playing hockey,” Frankel said. And there are so many youth hockey teams in New York State as well, so I think it's just great for them that we play so close. We hoped to get a lot of New Yorkers and a lot of Americans to our games. And I know I'll have a big cheering squad with my family and some of our other local girls too, so it's really exciting to be here.

Excellence in hockey in Utica

Dave Fischer, senior director of communications for USA Hockey, said it was fun to see the Subaru World Championship Village taking shape, as well as all the red, white and blue signage and decorations going around the city. He highlighted the quality of athleticism that will be on display during the tournament.

I always basically compare this to the Olympics in a non-Olympic year, Fischer said. I mean, these are the best players in the world that you can see here.

Frankel is no stranger to taking the ice in Utica. She played at the Utica University Nexus Center with her PWHL team in December.

We had some great games in Utica, Frankel said. Seeing a bit of the city was great. And we've heard a lot of great things about the Utica fans, and that they really love hockey, so I think it's great to bring hockey to a place where it's already so loved, and hopefully get some new women's hockey fans. I think with the Comets it's a great place for the tournament.

Team USA Communications Manager Melissa Katz also said that Utica, as a hockey city, is a great location for the tournament.

It's always great to play a world championship on home soil, and to come to Utica, a place that is so excited about this tournament, is just great, Katz said.

American pride

Team USA is the defending gold medal champion, having defeated Canada 6-3 last year in Brampton, Ontario. The two countries meet for a sold-out rematch on Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Our main rivalry is obviously with Canada, and that's just such a fun and exciting game to play all the time, Frankel said. But really, it's great to see how far women's hockey has come because a lot of these other countries have such great teams and have really done a great job to get where they are today.

With the creation of the PWHL and more opportunities for girls to play youth hockey, such as the Utica Jr. Comets girls teams, women's hockey is experiencing rapid growth.

“I think women's hockey is having its well-deserved renaissance across the entire women's sports ecosystem, and it's just really great to see the elevation of it,” Katz said.

As they prepared to defend their titles, players like Curl and Frankel showed a strong sense of patriotic pride.

“I think every opportunity I've had to wear a USA jersey, whether it's an exhibition game or a championship, is truly an honor,” Curl said. I try to take in every moment because it means a lot.