Champions League T20: Talks are underway to revive club-based cricket tournament, says Cricket Victoria CEO | Cricket news

The cricket boards of India, Australia and England are keen to revive the Champions League T20 tournament (CLT20), says Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins.

Cummins revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in active discussions to revive the club competition that was last played in 2014. won by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Speaking on the sidelines of a partnership announcement between the Melbourne Cricket Academy and KheloMore, Cummins said the previous editions of the competition were ahead of their time as the T20 league ecosystem had not yet been fully developed in most countries had been developed. “I think the Champions League was ahead of its time. The T20 landscape was not mature enough at that time. I think it's (adult) now. I know there are active discussions between CA, ECB and the BCCI about reviving the Champions League,” he said. The main challenge to revive the competition, which was played from 2009 to 2014, is finding a window into the crowded cricket calendar. That's why Cummins thinks we could see a women's T20 Champions League before the men's tournament.

“It's about trying to find a window to play the tournament because you also have all the ICC tournaments. We may first see the Women's Champions League being played, with cricketers able to play in the Women's Premier League (WPL), The Hundred and the Women's Big Bash League.

Three teams from India, two each from Australia and South Africa, and one team each from Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand had then participated in the Champions League. Of the six editions played, CSK and Mumbai Indians won the title twice each.

Cummins said having an intense Champions League tournament, much like football in the UEFA Champions League, is the next step in the evolution of taking cricket to the world stage. I'm constantly talking to CA CEO Nick Hockley about a Champions League because I think it's quite important to bring that back. There are conversations about it. It's probably a question to ask Jay Shah (BCCI secretary). But from an Australian cricket perspective, we're certainly very open to the idea, he said.

Cummins believed that there is no better way to resolve the endless debate on social media about the best league and club in the world than by holding a tournament where the teams compete against each other.

We still haven't figured out which league is the best. IPL, PSL or the Big Bash? The only way we can show that is by having the Melbourne Stars play the Karachi Kings or the Mumbai Indians. (The) Champions League is long overdue.

The idea of ​​Mumbai Indians playing Melbourne Stars at the MCG would be just as exciting as India playing Australia at the MCG,” Cummins said.