Sachin Tendulkar and Jay Shah recall India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory





Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reminisced about India's ICC Cricket World Cup title win in 2011, a moment when his “childhood dream came true”. On this day in 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka in a closely contested World Cup title match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On Playing his sixth World Cup, the legendary batsman batted incredibly, scoring 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, with two centuries and two fifties. He was the second highest run-getter. Thirteen years ago my childhood dream became reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team and the incredible support of over a billion people. pic.twitter.com/RvUuzuGqhQ Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2024 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also praised the 'Class of 2011' for its exceptional play during the tournament. “#OnThisDay in 2011, our Men in Blue created history by reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup for the second time! Led by the legendary @msdhoni, with spirited innings from @GautamGambhir, quality hitting by @sachin_rt, heroic all-round displays by @ YUVSTRONG12 and the entire squad played exceptional cricket throughout the tournament! Every moment in the electrifying Wankhede Stadium echoed the spirit of Indian cricket this evening, 13 years ago! @BCCI,” Shah tweeted. #On this day in 2011 our Men in Blue made history by reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup for the second time! Led by the legendary @msdhoniwith gritty innings of @GautamGambhirquality over @sachin_rtheroic all-round displays of @YUVSTRONG12 and the whole team pic.twitter.com/EDPFLrXhQc Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 2, 2024 BCCI also tweeted: “Looking back on a very special day! #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time.” Throwback to a very special day! #On this day in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time pic.twitter.com/inyLTWKcrY BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2024 En route to the title clash, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, thanks to Mahela Jayawardene's unbeaten century (113), knocks from skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22 *). . Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the best bowlers for India. In the chase, India initially struggled after the early dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Then, the knocks of Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

